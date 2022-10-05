Dallas Cowboys 2022 opponent preview (Week 5): Los Angeles Rams

Rams File

2021 Record: 12-5 (Won the Super Bowl)

Last Meeting: 20-17 Los Angeles Rams win on 9/13/2020 (all time series tied 18-18)

Head Coach: Sean McVay (57-28 as a Head Coach)

Key Additions: WR Allen Robinson, LB Bobby Wagner, C Brian Allen

Key Departures: LB Von Miller, WR Odell Beckham, OG Austin Corbett

2021 Overview

Nobody in the NFL had a better season last year than the Los Angeles Rams. The front office went for it all, and gave head coach Sean McVay and staff the necessary pieces to bring home a championship. The Rams very well may have given the rest of the league another way to win by putting less emphasis on draft picks and bringing in more ready-now players to win today.

This style of roster building is not for everybody, as we have seen here in Dallas, but there is no denying the proof when your plan comes together and you bring home the Lombardi Trophy. The Rams are now in the tough spot of defending their title. They will be getting everybody’s best shot every week and there is certainly no sneaking up on opponents any longer.

Player to watch… Aaron Donald, DT

There might be only one reason why the league doesn’t view Micah Parsons as the league’s best defensive player, and that reason is simply because it may actually be Aaron Donald for the time being. Donald is an absolute game-wrecker who is the epitome of defensive disruption. Donald plays along the interior of the defensive line wreaking havoc on guards and centers and often times sets himself to line up across the offensive line’s weakest link. He puts offenses in binds with how easily he is able to win and get into the backfield. He is easily one of the most complete players in the game today and is destined for a gold jacket when his career is over.

"You might wanna block him."



Eli watching Aaron Donald pic.twitter.com/YTLEE92tYb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 4, 2022

Nobody attacks the line of scrimmage with such ferocity and excellent technique like Donald. A defensive tackle that is in rarified air in the history of the game is someone the Cowboys will need to account for on every play to keep the offense flowing correctly. This isn't the first time the Cowboys will go against Donald, so they are aware of the challenge that lies ahead, but it will be up to the young offensive linemen and a good game plan from Kellen Moore to try and neutralize his impact.

Don’t forget about… Cooper Kupp, WR

It is impossible to actually forget about Cooper Kupp and what he brings to this offense, but it would be a mistake not to talk about the player when you are discussing the Los Angeles Rams. Kupp gives out weekly master classes in route running and is one of the best slot receiver’s in the game. McVay and staff do an excellent job of having Kupp in space with two- and three-way goes, making it near impossible to stop him from being a dynamic player.

Cooper Kupp makes absurdly tough catches look way too easy. He's unreal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2022

Matthew Stafford looks to Kupp early and often and is clearly the focal point of this entire offense. The Cowboys secondary is a strength of this defense but they will have their hands full, and it will be a full unit effort to keep Kupp and his big-play ability at bay. Look for Dan Quinn and the defensive staff to try and find ways to get Kupp in bracketed coverage that always has him surrounded by Cowboys defenders. They wont be able to completely shut down the star wide receiver, but limiting him is the best way this team will come out victorious on Sunday.