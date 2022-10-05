Cowboys news: Dak Prescott to miss another game after having issues gripping the ball

It is basically a fact that Dak Prescott will not play against the Rams.

Asked on 105.3 The Fan whether Dak can currently grip the ball, Jones said (via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports), “No, not well enough to play.” Still, even with Cooper Rush winning games in Dak’s absence, Jones isn’t thinking about making a quarterback switch, even though he mused about having a “dilemma” at the position. Asked whether there are any number of wins that Rush can manage to keep Dak on the bench indefinitely, Jones said (via Epstein), “No. No. As I see it right today.” Of course, Jones could see it a different way if Rush beats the Rams in Week Five. Or the Eagles on Sunday night in Week Six. Regardless, it’s the proverbial “good problem to have.” And it’s not yet a problem. Dak is clearly the better option at quarterback. But winning games is universal, and Rush is presiding over a team that is indeed winning games.

Head coach Mike McCarthy says Dak Prescott needs a full week of practice before returning to play.

McCarthy said he doesn’t want to rush any injured player back to the field. “I think it’s just trusting the information, being around the block a few times,” he said. “You know, you have your internal resources, external resources and I just think there’s a lot more education out there and there’s a lot more resources out there to make these decisions clearer.” It helps that backup quarterback Cooper Rush is playing well. The Cowboys have won all three games with Rush at the helm. Unless plans change, Rush will try to extend his unbeaten streak in Los Angeles against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.

Trevon Diggs continues to play well and reveals Richard Sherman as a main influence.

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has been absolutely electric in their first four games, continuing their turnaround season from 2021. So far this year, the defense hasn’t allowed more than one touchdown per game. It’s been a team effort, with several different players contributing sacks and tackles for loss. However, one star who continues to shine, perhaps even brighter than last year, is the league’s reigning interception leader, Trevon Diggs. The 2021 All-Pro and Pro Bowler was given a lot of slack for his “boom or bust” coverage and Pro Football Focus gave him an incredibly low grade due to his high number of coverage yards given up. The Cowboys CB told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports that he would watch tape of Sherman to see how to maximize his role in Dan Quinn’s defensive scheme. Apparently, the young corner also gets advice from the now-retired DB through texts and Instagram messages. “I talked to Richard before, just getting tips and everything. It’s a great honor just to hear from him and how he’s seeing it. I see it, I watch tape, I see how [the Legion of Boom] system was. We got all the pieces to be just like that defense. If we keep going, the pace that we’re at, we can get there.”

The Cowboys defense can still continue to make improvements.

The Dallas Cowboys defense has been outstanding for the season’s first four weeks. The pass rush is getting home…a lot. The secondary has been playing well, and as we sit here, the Cowboys have one of the most feared defenses in the league. However, one part of the defense still needs some work: The run defense. To this point in the season, the Dallas Cowboys have allowed some of the most yards on the ground. Part of it is how good the pass defense has been, but even considering that, the run defense clearly needs some work. This isn’t to say this is a bad defense, far from it actually, but teams do start adjusting, and as the season wears on, weaknesses starts getting exploited. The Dallas Cowboys have the players needed to be better at run defense. While they don’t have to be top five in the category, they do need to get a little better.

Long snapper Jake McQuaide to miss the rest of the season.

With Jake McQuaide suffering a torn triceps in last Sunday’s win against the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys are making their first in-season change at long snapper since 2005. The Cowboys added Matt Overton and Tucker Addington to the practice squad after workouts at The Star on Tuesday, according to a source, and plan on calling one up to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Overton was recently on the Rams’ practice squad, while Addington played for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL. McQueen had not missed a game in his career, dating back to 2011 with the St. Louis Rams.

