Cowboys vs. Rams injury report (Wednesday): Lewis, Ferguson listed as DNP

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 5 still one game back of the Philadelphia Eagles after a convincing 25-10 win against the Washington Commanders. Facing the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams this week, the Cowboys are inching closer to full strength. Dak Prescott is not expected to play this Sunday and did not participate in practice officially, but he was seen working off to the side as the team continues to monitor his recovery from thumb surgery.

After sustaining a groin injury prior to pregame warmups ahead of last week’s game, Jourdan Lewis did not practice on Wednesday. Donovan Wilson was also limited in practice with an ankle injury.

Noah Brown was a full participant, and that’s very good news for Dallas — along with Quinton Bohanna practicing. pic.twitter.com/EaWMFBtB8H — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 5, 2022

Like Lewis, safety Jayron Kearse was held of last week’s contest. Kearse did return to practice in a limited capacity last week after dealing with a knee injury. On Wednesday, he was a full participant. A very good sign to start the week in hopes of getting him back on the field for Sunday’s game.

Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna did log a limited practice today despite exiting Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. Noah Brown was also a full participant although he was cited as having a neck injury after the game.

Jake Ferguson showed up on the injury report with a knee injury and was unable to practice on Wednesday. We’ll have to track that injury as the week progresses.