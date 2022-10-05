 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys roster news: Rookie LB Damone Clark has officially had his practice window activated

Exciting news for the Dallas Cowboys linebacker room.

By RJ Ochoa
NFL Combine Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

We are in the month of October and the Dallas Cowboys may be getting healthy as they move into the next quarter of the schedule. Michael Gallup returned last week, and while we know that Dak Prescott will not be back on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, it seems like he will be back sooner rather than later. Jayron Kearse is also expected back this week, and James Washington should be back relatively soon.

On Wednesday the team got more welcome news. Mike McCarthy noted on Wednesday that rookie linebacker Damone Clark has had his 21-day practice window with the team activated.

The Cowboys spent a fifth-round pick on Damone Clark during the 2022 NFL Draft and while they spoke optimistically about him in the immediate aftermath, there were many who thought that this season would be more of a redshirt one for him. For those unaware, Clark had a procedure on his neck this past March that caused his draft stock to slide. The Cowboys have never been afraid of a risk like that as far as the draft is concerned.

Time will tell just when Clark is able to contribute to the Cowboys this season, assuming that does wind up happening, which appears likely at this point.

As for Prescott, there was this note from today.

