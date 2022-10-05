Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 2022 NFL Week 5

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys at Rams in NFL Week 5 as Dallas visits Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys will visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, and you are going to be shocked when you find out which of the two teams has the better record.

Life has been rather surprising for America’s Team over the last three weeks as backup quarterback Cooper Rush has kept the ship afloat for Dallas to amass a 3-1 record. On the other side of things, the Rams are a bit rudderless thanks to a drubbing on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Ultimately this game is a matchup between one team that the Niners beat in the playoffs last year and the one that they lost to.

Needless to say this will be the tallest task that Cooper Rush will face yet as the quarterback of this team. Having the likes of Aaron Donald in his face all afternoon will not be easy but thankfully he has teammates like Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup to help mitigate matters on offense.

But the story of these Cowboys is defense. Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, Dorance Armstrong, and all of the rest will be in charge of slowing down Matthew Stafford and while that did look easy on Monday night, the facts are that Cooper Kupp exists which Dallas will have to pay mind to.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. Remember that you can also stay up to date with the Blogging The Boys podcast network and our multiple shows as well as our YouTube Channel where we have a live postgame show following the game.

