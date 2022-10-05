Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL

They say if you blink you miss a lot. Somehow, some way, a whole lot of time has gone by.

Wednesday afternoon saw a longtime fan favorite Dallas Cowboys player officially call it a career when wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement. It was quite the journey.

#Bucs WR Cole Beasley has decided to retire effective immediately, his agents Joel and Justin Turner tell me and @MikeGarafolo. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full time dad and husband.” pic.twitter.com/jyk3qojEQd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys signed Cole Beasley as an undrafted free agent out of SMU over a decade ago (barely so as it was in 2012). The early years of his career were spent while the Cowboys were assembling the great offensive line trio of Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, and Zack Martin, and Beasley really started to first burst onto the season throughout the magical 2014 season.

While Beasley was around for the end of the Tony Romo days he was an integral part of the overlap between quarterbacks as the team transitioned to Dak Prescott in 2016. Beasley left the team for the Buffalo Bills in 2019, but he was an important piece to this team over the entire Jason Garrett era.

Beasley wound up spending three seasons with the Bills and played two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season before deciding enough was enough. Throughout his Cowboys career he caught 319 balls for 3,271 yards and 23 touchdowns. There were many memorable moments along the way.

All told Beasley accomplished a great deal throughout his time in the NFL. The fact that he did it as a smaller wide receiver that was not even drafted makes his story all the more impressive.