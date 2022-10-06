Cowboys at Rams: Week 5 matchups to watch for the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys three-game winning streak is on the line this week when they hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams. Despite the recent history between these two teams that has heavily favored the Rams, this is very much a winnable game for America’s Team in large part due to the play of Dak Prescott’s fill-in, Cooper Rush.

Cooper Rush has his own four-game win streak on the line heading into this Week 5 matchup with the Rams. You can bet he’s going to put try to put his best foot forward in order to keep both his and the Cowboys win streak alive, but he’ll need the help of his teammates to succeed.

Today, we are going to take a look at some of the key matchups the Dallas Cowboys will have to either neutralize or exploit in their favor to give them the best chance of putting another “W” in the win column. If not, both the Cowboys and Rush’s current win streak could come to an abrupt halt this week.

Connor McGovern vs. Aaron Donald

Things would’ve been much easier for the Cowboys this week if Aaron Donald had decided to retire like he contemplated this offseason, but since he decided to run it back with the Rams this year instead, he’s definitely somebody Dallas needs to try to neutralize. That’s easier said than done, especially for Connor McGovern who’s had his fair share of struggles as the Cowboys starting left guard. If he struggles once again this week, don’t be surprised to see Jason Peters take over. However, even he will have his hands full with No. 99.

Cowboys’ CBs vs. Cooper Kupp

The one consistent thing about the Rams offense right now is the play of WR Cooper Kupp. The way the Rams take advantage of his precise route running and wide catch radius on all three levels of the field is something that could give the Cowboys secondary fits if not properly game planned for. He’s one of the best WRs in the league for reason, and because of that, he has the ability to sway the course of the game if not contained. Thankfully, Dallas’ CBs are playing extremely well right now and look to be up to the challenge.

Cowboys’ DL vs. Ram’s OL

The Los Angeles Rams are playing with a patchwork offensive line right now due to injuries, which is bad news for Matt Stafford, but great news for the Cowboys defensive front. The Cowboys defense has been a thorn in opposing QBs side so far this season and should continue to be so in Week 5 against the Rams as well. Don’t be surprised at all to see them consistently pressure Stafford throughout the game Sunday and maybe even force him into making a couple of mistakes like he’s been known to do when under duress.