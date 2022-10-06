Cowboys news: Finally, the Dallas safety position has evolved into a team strength

The Cowboys possess arguably the best trio of safeties in all the NFL.

It was a snarling three-headed monster with long white teeth standing with fire underneath it. This beast had red eyes with black pupils and a long tail about to smash anything in its path. The photo had no comment from Kearse, the safety/linebacker, who participates in a defensive system designed to create mayhem. Kearse played 42 snaps before suffering a knee injury in the third quarter of the season opener. In Kearse’s absence fellow starters Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker along with Israel Mukuamu took over the next three games. By displaying the picture, it was Kearse’s way of saying he’ll return when the Cowboys face the Rams on Sunday. And when Kearse met with reporters Wednesday afternoon he wasn’t shy about where he would rank the Cowboys’ safety room in the NFL. “No. 1 hands down,” he said. “Hands down if you just go down our safety room you can’t go to another safety room and match player for player. You can’t. I’m willing to bet everything on that.”

Sure, coach McCarthy has done solid job in 2022, but he’s not in that conversation for the time being...

There are bad takes. There are hot takes. And, there are “what on Earth are you talking about” takes. Host of ESPN’s “Get Up” Mike Greenberg offered one of the third kind on Tuesday morning when talking about the Dallas Cowboys. It’s absolutely true that nobody expected the Cowboys to get through the adversity they were facing after Week 1. They are 3-1 after starting 0-1 and losing several key players, including their star quarterback. That’s a major feat. But when you think about this success and this miracle, the first name to come to your head likely isn’t Mike McCarthy — the guy who has yet to show a single ounce of emotion (happy or frustrated) on the sideline during any game this year. Apparently, that’s who Greenberg thinks deserves credit. His co-hosts and fellow broadcasters were flabbergasted (like us) when he made that last statement. They all laughed and told Greenberg he took it way too far… which he did. The cutaway to former Cowboy Marcus Spears just shaking his head in disbelief was a great moment.

Long snappers are important pieces to the team, regardless of how many of them you know by name in the league currently.

With the news of long-snapper Jake McQuaide being lost for the season with a torn triceps injury, the Cowboys quickly pivoted to fill the void left by the veteran. Dallas signed both Matt Overton and Tucker Addington to the practice squad to serve as potential replacements after a tryout on Monday. Overton, a former Pro Bowler with the Indianapolis Colts during his five-year stint there, comes to the Cowboys after bouncing around the league between the Jaguars, Titans and Chargers. The nine-year veteran and California native got his start in professional football as a member of the United Football League with the Florida Tuskers and Omaha Nighthawks. Addington, the New Braunfels, Texas product, spent his college days at Sam Houston State University before being selected by the Houston Gamblers in the sixth-round of the 2022 USFL Draft. The interesting portion of this is what the Cowboys will do with their roster moving forward. With McQuaide being moved to the season-ending injured reserve list, his roster spot has now gone to quarterback Will Grier to back up current starter Cooper Rush.

From a potential redshirt season when he was drafted, to now being close to getting back on the field this quickly.

The Cowboys’ latest player gamble is a little bit closer to paying off. Rookie linebacker Damone Clark, a fifth-round draft pick this spring, had his 21-day practice window activated Wednesday and is working on the field with the team for the first time. Clark could now be added to the active roster at any point in the next three weeks, but the club will likely take a fairly methodical approach with the 22-year-old. The LSU product had spinal fusion surgery in late March after a problematic herniated disc was discovered via MRI at the scouting combine. It dropped Clark out of the Top 100 pick in April’s draft, but it didn’t scare the Cowboys away from selecting him on Day Three. Leighton Vander Esch had the same procedure done following the 2019 season and has not had further issues.

Winning football games while still growing as a team is a promising sign for the team going forward.

While Prescott has been sidelined, Cowboys backup signal caller Cooper Rush has gallantly navigated the team, utilizing a solid group of receivers to effectively move the ball. In addition to Rush’s emergence, Dallas is also re-establishing its running game behind feature back Ezekiel Elliott. After a slow start to 2022, the 27-year-old ran for 49 yards on 19 carries while catching two passes for 32 yards on two targets in Week 4. No, Zeke and the running game haven’t been consistently dominant. But, Elliott said this week, there is “beauty’’ in that. “That’s the beauty of it: we haven’t been playing the perfect game,’’ he said. “We’ve been playing far from perfect, but we’re finding ways to go win ballgames. That’s what’s most important, especially in those division battles. “We got plenty of room to grow.”

