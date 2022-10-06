Cowboys vs. Rams injury report (Thursday): CeeDee Lamb out of practice with a groin injury

While Dak Prescott’s long awaited return is sometime still down the road, the Cowboys may see the return of Jayron Kearse into the playing rotation as he was a full participant in practice on Thursday. Kearse was a limited practice participant last week but appears to have no limitations in practice prior to the Los Angeles Rams matchup on Sunday.

CeeDee Lamb did not practice on Thursday but says that there should be no worry because he is fine. To smooth over the Lamb news, wide receiver Noah Brown was a full-practice participant for the second day in a row after suffering a neck injury against the Washington Commanders.

Cowboys rookie tight end Jake Ferguson returned to practice on Thursday after sitting out of practice on Wednesday with a knee injury, and Dalton Schultz was also a full practice participant.

#Cowboys injury report (Thursday) against Rams has three changes:



CeeDee Lamb, who was off to the side doing work with team trainers, is listed as DNP. Lamb smiled about it after practice: "I don't want to worry anybody. I'm fine."



Jourdan Lewis, Jake Ferguson returned. pic.twitter.com/TwpoX4mqyJ — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 6, 2022

Malik Hooker was a full-practice participant on Thursday, coming off of a top-5 ranking of Cowboys players by Pro Football Focus for his performance against the Washington Commanders. Assuming Kearse and Hooker are both back this week, Dallas will finally have its top three safeties back in the lineup five weeks into the season.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis is back in practice after sitting out on Wednesday with a groin injury that happened right before game time against the Washington Commanders last week.

Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna needed to exit the game on Sunday with a neck strain but his timetable to return looks to be sooner rather than later as we was able to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday.

Donovan Wilson was a limited practice participant with an ankle injury.