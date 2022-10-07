According to our latest poll, the Cowboys are expected to go 8-5 the rest of the way in 2022

It’s that time again. The time when we check in with the Dallas Cowboys fanbase to see how they are feeling about the team and certain other subjects. The Cowboys are a very surprising 3-1 after losing their starting quaterback part of the way through their Week 1 game. They lost that game, but have reeled off three straight wins since then. Not only that, but two of those wins came within the division which is massively helpful as the season progresses.

Like we do each week, we ask about confidence that the team is headed in the right direction. As you might surmise, confidence this week is as high as it’s been this season. After cratering to a season-low 5% confidence after the demoralizing loss to the Buccaneers to start the year, it has rebounded, and climbed. It is now at a whopping 85%.

We also wanted to know how many wins the team would get in the 2022 season. The biggest majority of fans, by far, said 10-11 wins.

We’re going to take the high side of that and do a little math. If the Cowboys are going to get 11 wins, and they already have three, that means we are looking at eight more wins this season. On the other side, 11 wins would mean six losses, and they have one, so five more losses on the year, equating to an 8-5 finish.

