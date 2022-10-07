Cowboys news: Cooper Rush looking to do what only a small group of NFL QBs have done

Who would have thought that undrafted Cooper Rush would be looking to join a very select few QBs in the NFL?

This historic start by Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush hasn’t changed his humbled demeanor. Rush is 4-0 in his career as a starter and should he earn the victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, he becomes the 14th quarterback in league history to win his first five career starts. The last time this occurred was during the 2018-19 seasons when Kyle Allen did it for Carolina. Rush, of course, is the first Cowboys’ quarterback to win his first four starts and could extend that streak. “It doesn’t feel that different,” Rush said Thursday. “I mean, I’ve played well, but it’s a whole team thing. I mean (laughs) our defense, I’ve been fortunate as a starter that our defense only gives up one touchdown a game. That makes playing quarterback a lot easier. The QB win stat gets thrown out there a lot and everyone knows it gets inflated and all that stuff. You’ll reflect some day on it. It will be cool. But right now we’re just playing ball.”

A former Giants player and teammate of Odell Beckham Jr. is clamoring about who the Cowboys should and shouldn’t sign, take that how you will.

Could there be an added answer for the Cowboys’ offense on the horizon? Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered during the Rams’ Super Bowl victory in February. Recent rumors have Beckham returning to New York or L.A. after his rehabilitation is complete and he’s cleared to play. Victor Cruz, a former Giants teammate of Beckham, has made a career for himself in the media following his retirement from football, and he recently weighed in with USA Today Sports on Beckham Jr. and where he might end up “The best landing spot, I think, for Odell is two places. One, Green Bay,” Cruz said. “The second team, I think, is the Dallas Cowboys. It pains me to say that.”

While Cooper Rush may be writing his name on wins, his name hasn’t been written in as the sure-fire starter when Dak Prescott is back in action.

To many, from talking heads to the fans who religiously teeter on every word they speak into a microphone, it somehow now means Prescott is disposable. Surely, I jest, yes? Nope. I am serious, and don’t call me Shirley. It’s a laughable concept to me, to be honest, that there’s no middle ground in this discussion, and it’s in the middle ground that the truth can be found. It’s both true that Rush has proven himself one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL and that Prescott is still the better of the two, despite what recency bias would have you believe - e.g., an 0-1 Prescott versus a 3-0 Rush in 2022. Well, how’s about a 53-33 Prescott versus a 4-0 Rush? Or maybe 22,217 passing yards and 143 touchdowns to 1,161 passing yards and seven touchdowns?? “Well, if Rush were given the same chance as Prescott…” - You, probably And when did you want him to get that chance? In 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 or 2021?? Point of clarity: were you one who kept pleading with the Cowboys to add veteran QB talent, annually, behind Prescott and who applauded when Dalton arrived, and Rush was jettisoned two seasons ago? And, as recently as in this past training camp, were you onboard with that same plan of signing a veteran because you felt the win by Rush in Minnesota was because he had the triumvirate of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup at wide receiver??

Was Dallas’ loss of Randy Gregory for the better? Jerry Jones seems to believe so, and there may be some stats to back that up.

Despite the praise being thrown at this Dallas Cowboys defense, don’t expect Dan Quinn to become complacent with where the group is. Reflecting on a famous moment from former Seahawks great Kam Chancellor, Quinn can vividly recall the process of watching great become special. “It got to a playoff game, he had an 80- or 90-yard interception against Carolina that he took back all the way,” Quinn said. “I remember seeing it at that moment and saying, ‘That’s it, that’s what it looks like. That’s what championship defense can look like.’” Quinn was sure to say his current group hasn’t provided a “whoa” moment just yet. After all, beating up on the Giants and Commanders isn’t quite the same as some of the tasks in front of the Cowboys. That includes a trip to Los Angeles this Sunday to face a Rams team looking to break out of a post-Super Bowl funk (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). But in watching this defense through the first month of the season — even in the loss to Tampa Bay — it’s easy to assume that the moment is coming. All the basic stats speak for themselves and can be easily looked up. The Cowboys are seventh in total defense and third in scoring defense. Their 15 sacks rank second in the league only to Philadelphia. They have yet to allow multiple touchdowns in any of their four games, which is a big part of the reason they haven’t allowed 20 points to an opponent yet.

The Cowboys finally launch into the top 10 of a few national NFL power rankings, even with a backup under center.

The last time we did a roundup of NFL power rankings for the Dallas Cowboys, the narrative around this team was much different. The team had just lost in embarrassing fashion to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football and learned that they’d be moving forward without Dak Prescott, Jayron Kearse, and Connor McGovern (in addition to the several already injured players to start the year). Now, the sadness has melted away and we are looking at a 3-1 team that has clawed its way out of a pretty dark place. After Week 1, the Cowboys’ highest spot in the rankings was No. 24, falling anywhere between nine and sixteen spots from the preseason rankings. Now, the Cowboys are working their way back up. The range is broad, but America’s Team is, at lowest, in the middle of the pack, and at best, in the top 10.

NFL POWER RANKINGS



◼️ Top 3 stays the same

◼️ Cowboys jump to the Top 10

◼️ 49ers make the biggest leap



From @YahooSchwab ➡️ https://t.co/rd8Nzpimn4 pic.twitter.com/A7LzlDqqsX — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 4, 2022

