Jason Peters injured, could miss multiple games for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys got some unwelcome news today, as it was revealed a chest injury for Jason Peters may mean a few missed games.

Cowboys veteran OL Jason Peters suffered a chest injury that could cause him to miss multiple games. Peters played 14 snaps in Week 3 and 21 in Week 4. Cowboys were hopeful he could get more snaps this week. Now, it appears Connor McGovern will get the majority of work at LG — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 7, 2022

Peters was originally brought in to play left tackle after Tyron Smith went down and Tyler Smith had trained all offseason to be a left guard. But Smith’s success at left tackle meant that Peters would shift inside to guard after Connor McGovern went down. Fortunately for Dallas, McGovern played last week, sharing time with Peters, and should be a full-go for this week.

If Peters does have to miss multiple games, he will miss the game against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, scheduled for next week. The Cowboys have done a great job filling in for injury throughout the team, but the offensive line has really been tested early this year. Just another obstacle the Cowboys will need to overcome if this is the season of resiliency, as the Cowboys have said.