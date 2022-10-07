 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jason Peters injured, could miss multiple games for the Cowboys

Bad news for the Cowboys today.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys got some unwelcome news today, as it was revealed a chest injury for Jason Peters may mean a few missed games.

Peters was originally brought in to play left tackle after Tyron Smith went down and Tyler Smith had trained all offseason to be a left guard. But Smith’s success at left tackle meant that Peters would shift inside to guard after Connor McGovern went down. Fortunately for Dallas, McGovern played last week, sharing time with Peters, and should be a full-go for this week.

If Peters does have to miss multiple games, he will miss the game against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, scheduled for next week. The Cowboys have done a great job filling in for injury throughout the team, but the offensive line has really been tested early this year. Just another obstacle the Cowboys will need to overcome if this is the season of resiliency, as the Cowboys have said.

