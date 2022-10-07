Cowboys vs. Rams injury report (Friday): CeeDee Lamb questionable, Jason Peters doubtful to play

Offensive lineman Jason Peters was an unforeseen addition to the final injury report coming out of Dallas before the Cowboys’ pivotal game five road trip versus the Los Angeles Rams. Peters is doubtful for Sunday with a chest injury.

Ceedee Lamb was limited in practice on Friday after not seeing the practice field a day prior, but is officially questionable with a groin injury. But there is optimism that he will play.

Receiver Noah Brown on the other hand, is ready for action on Sunday with no limitations.

The offense may need some help from non-traditional stars as running back Tony Pollard is also questionable after not participating in practice on Friday with an illness. Prior to today, he had yet to miss a practice this week.

The trio of safeties - Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson - are all available for Dallas.

Connor McGovern and Dalton Schultz are also both expected to play after seeing game time last week against the Washington Commanders.

Tight end Jake Ferguson and nose tackle Quinton Bohanna are questionable to play. Jourdan Lewis is also questionable.

Dak Prescott is out.