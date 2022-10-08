Weekend Update: The latest news on both Cowboys and Rams rosters before gameday Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys take on the L.A. Rams this week at SoFi Stadium for the Week 5 matchup. It’s not the first time this season the Cowboys have played at SoFi. The last time was during preseason against the LA Chargers, where we watched in awe as KaVontae Turpin scored two touchdowns on special teams. The home team are favorites to win this one with a 5.5-point spread. The Cowboys, however, are on a three-game winning streak, and the question right now is, when will Cooper Rush’s streak end?

So what’s the final news on both teams before kickoff?

Some people get superstitious when it comes to colors, especially what thread Dallas are playing in. The word for this week is the fans get to see the navy blue being rocked at SoFi, so find those alternative jerseys to rep the ‘Boys this weekend.

Cowboys will be in their navy blue jerseys with white pants Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 3, 2022

One piece of injury news this week was LS Jake McQuaide moving to IR for the year. The Cowboys went out looking for a new special teams replacement. They signed a couple of players to the practice squad, but Matt Overton gets to be the long snapper this week. And also being moved up from the practice squad is DT Carlos Watkins. This tells us they are looking for Watkins to fill in for NT Quinton Bohanna, who is questionable to play due to a shoulder injury.

The @dallascowboys elevated LS Matt Overton and DT Carlos Watkins from the practice squad for this Sunday’s game against the LA Rams. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 8, 2022

In other roster news, RB Tony Pollard is dealing with an illness. He has shown up on the injury reports this week and has had limited workout time. He plans to travel to L.A., from there depending on how well he feels will determine his game time availability.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (illness, questionable) is traveling with team to Los Angeles after appearing on injury report Friday. Cowboys opted not to elevate a running back today from their practice squad. Both good signs for his availability Sunday vs. Rams. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 8, 2022

Just when we thought there was some light about to be shed on the left guard position, Jason Peters hit the news after suffering a chest injury. His timeframe to return has been dubbed, “a couple of weeks.” Tests and a deeper update next week will help clarify the timeframe.

Cowboys OG Jason Peters is officially listed as doubtful for Rams game with a chest injury. But he will not play and could be out a few weeks, per source.

Huge setback — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 7, 2022

QB Dak Prescott still remains out with his thumb injury, his issue being with gripping the football at the moment.

A question mark on playing this week is CB Jourdan Lewis. He’s still tending to his groin injury, but that will mean fans get to see some more DaRon Bland action. Maybe some more rookie magic coming his way?

Jake Ferguson is also questionable and his status is unclear.

Jake Ferguson (knee), Jourdan Lewis (groin) were limited in Thursday's practice after not practicing Wednesday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 6, 2022

The final player who is questionable to play, but as reported he will be playing this week, is WR CeeDee Lamb. Reporters and fans were shocked when Lamb arrived at practice with the strength and conditioning coaches this week. He was seen working on cords and stretching. Later he gave an interview explaining his GPS data from the game was high and he needed to recuperate. Lamb was very adamant when asked by a reporter.

“ I’m fine. I’m good. I don’t want to scare nobody. Yea I’m fine”

Starting safety Jayron Kearse is back! Yes the hybrid defender who really surprised last year is returning from injury and ready to lead the defense.

Cowboys expected to have their starting safety trio (Kearse, Hooker, Wilson) this week. Where does that group rank in the NFL?



Jayron Kearse: “No. 1. Hands down. If you just go down our safety room, you can’t go to another safety room and match us player for player. You can’t.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 5, 2022

In other safety news, Donovan Wilson appeared on the practice report this week. Much the same reason as CeeDee Lamb, so stay calm Cowboys nation.

MM also said S Jayron Kearse will be a full participant today and Donovan Wilson, will work in rehab group. It’s more maintenance than anything. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) October 5, 2022

This should be a good game for Micah Parsons and the Cowboys pass rush, that ranks second in sacks so far this year. The Rams offensive line already have two games this season of allowing seven sacks in a game. They rank near the bottom in pressures allowed, and injuries this week only look to compound the problem. It’s should be a fun day in the Rams backfield.

Dallas Cowboys sack leaders through Week 4:

- Micah Parsons, 4

- DeMarcus Lawrence, 3

- Dorance Armstrong, 3

- Dante Fowler, 2

- Donovan Wilson, 1

- Neville Gallimore, 1

- Leighton Vander Esch, 1 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 4, 2022

This game is at SoFi, but the Rams are preparing for this to pretty much be a home game for Dallas. The Cowboys presence in L.A. is strong, and as we’ve seen before fans will arrive in force.

Sean McVay says the Rams did feel the need to practice their silent count/are preparing for the possibility of a silent count on offense this week. Extra-loud sound at practices etc. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 7, 2022

As for the Rams, they have a lengthy issue with injuries this week. Starting center Brian Allen and slot corner Cobie Durant have both been ruled out for this week’s game. Safety Jordan Fuller and offensive guard Shelton Fuller have been placed on IR. That meant the Rams moved C Matt Skura up from their practice squad. The Rams also have starting cornerback David Long Jr and starting safety Taylor Rapp questionable to play.

LA Rams Transactions

• Signed to active roster RB Malcolm Brown

• Activated from Practice Squad WR Jacob Harris, C Matt Skura

• Reserve/Injured S Jordan Fuller, G Coleman Shelton — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 8, 2022

GAME TIME: 4:25pm (ET), Sunday, 9th October. SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Cal)

• Dallas Cowboys (3-1, 1-0 Away)

• Los Angeles Rams (2-2, 1-1 Home)