Cowboys vs. Rams picks and predictions, plus the rest of NFL Week 5 picks

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to defy expectations again this week as they travel to play the Los Angeles Rams. Despite having a better record and playing better recently, the Cowboys are underdogs to the Rams in this game, and by 5.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That seems like a very big spread for a game that has evenly-matched teams based on this season’s production. But if you are a believer in Cooper Rush and the Cowboys, this might be a good game to take the Cowboys and the points.

We checked in on some sources around the internet for their opinion on the game.

The RInger

I thought the Cowboys were cooked after the Dak Prescott injury. I was wrong. They’ve won three in a row, and Dallas’ defense has held opponents under 20 points in every game this season. As for the Rams, it’s early, but the Allen Robinson II signing ($15.5 million per year with $30.25 million guaranteed!) is shaping up to be a disaster. He has nine catches for 95 receiving yards. There have been 62 wide receivers who have run at least 100 routes this season. Among that group, Robinson ranks 61st in yards per route run. The Rams allowed seven sacks in their loss Monday night to the 49ers. Now they have to face Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. I’ll take the points. The pick: Cowboys (+5.5)

One for the Cowboys to cover.

NFL.com

Cowboys 20 Rams 17 Either team could win this game, but it’s wild to still see the Rams as comfortable favorites. Their offensive line is weeks away from stability, while the Cowboys’ defense is deeper and better-coached than any unit this side of San Francisco. The Rams can only win these days by out-coaching the competition because the talent and explosion just isn’t there offensively.

A vote for the Cowboys to not only cover, but take the outright victory.

CBS Sports

The Rams are playing on a short week and looked awful in losing to the 49ers on Monday night. The offensive line is bad, which is never a good thing against the Cowboys. Dallas has won all three games with Cooper Rush at quarterback, but that ends here. I think the Rams will find a way to limit Rush and the offense as Matthew Stafford finally gets it going on the other side. Pick: Rams 27, Cowboys 21

Not everybody is buying the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback.

The Sporting News

Imagine the conversations in Dallas if Cooper Rush leads a victory against the defending Super Bowl champions on the road. The Cowboys are second in the NFL in sacks with 15, so Matthew Stafford will have to get the ball out quick. That should not be a problem with Cooper Kupp, and the running game will continue to pick up for the Rams. Enjoy watching Aaron Donald and Micah Parsons in the same game. Pick: Rams 28, Cowboys 23

More love for the Rams.

There is a lot of split sentiment about this game which makes it a hard one to predict.

Some of the writers at BTB predicted this game, along with the rest of Week 5, using Tallysight. The results of those predictions are below.

What’s your call on this game?