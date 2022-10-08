NFL Week 5 gambling preview: Picks from around the league plus the Cowboys' corner

Everyone likes to make money, right? So before you sit down and take in the action this weekend, take a look at our gambling preview for Week 5. (All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Week 5 Straight Picks

London games are always tricky, but this is a matchup of two teams that just aren’t on the same level. Yes, the Giants are 3-1, but they’ve beaten the Titans, Panthers, and Bears. The Packers are much better than any of those three teams and they’ll show it on Sunday.

The Falcons have been much better than many expected to start the season, but this is a perfect bounce-back spot for the Buccaneers. Tom Brady has never lost to the Falcons in his career (10-0), and he isn’t going to start this Sunday. Tampa Bay bounces back off the tough loss to the Chiefs and covers the double-digit spread.

The Vikings got a big win last Sunday in London, moving them to 3-1 on the year. If you take out the Eagles game in Week 2, the Vikings have been one of the more impressive teams in the league so far this season. The Bears have one of the worst offenses in the NFL so they won’t challenge a Vikings’ defense that has been suspect at times. Kirk Cousins and company put up 25+ points and beat the Bears by double-digits to improve to 4-1.

The Lions are off to a 1-3 start, but they easily could be 2-2 or even 3-1. Detroit has lost three games by a grand total of 10 points. This week, they get to go up against a Mac Jones-less Patriots squad, that won’t be able to take advantage of their defense like some opponents have this season. The Lions might not be a very good team, but 3.5 points against a team without their starting quarterback is hard to turn down.

I’ll keeep betting against the Eagles every week (and they’ll probably keep proving me wrong), but I just refuse to believe they are one of the NFL’s elite teams (even though they probably are).

Three-Team Parlay Of The Week

Buccaneers ML/Vikings ML/Ravens ML (+144)

Cowboys Corner

The Pick: Michael Gallup OVER 36.5 receiving yards (-115)

I see Michael Gallup having a big day on Sunday. The Cowboys are going to give him a considerably larger amount of targets than the three he had last week, and with those more targets will come more production. Gallup has gone over 36 receiving yards in 6 of his last nine games and he’s going to do it again on Sunday.