Best bets, player props Week 5: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

It’s week five of the NFL season, which means it’s time for more player props and bets. The Cowboys travel to a struggling Los Angeles team, which makes it a bit tougher to get a good read on props. However, we will do our best to continue to deliver winners.

Last week’s props for the Cowboys and Commanders game went 2-2, bringing our season total to 9-6. Not to be greedy, but we were a Curtis Samuel reception and Micah Parsons sack from another 4-0 week.

Last week’s bets

Antonio Gibson U 53.5 rushing yards- WIN

Curtis Samuel O 5 receptions- LOSS

Noah Brown O 46.5 receiving yards- WIN

Micah Parsons 0 .5 sacks- LOSS

This week’s bets

Noah Brown O 34.5 receiving yards

This number seems disrespectful as his lowest receiving figure so far this season has been 54. With Gallup back, his target share figures to shrink a bit, but Brown has proved he’s dependable offensive weapon and is in an integral part in the passing game. Last week, his longest reception was 45 yards, so an over/under of 34.5 seems too low to not touch. We won it last week and we’ll head back to the well here.

Ezekiel Elliott longest reception U 9 yards

Elliott has seemingly lost any presence in the passing game this season. Catching only five balls through four games and two of those catches being for negative yardage, he’s lost any relevance through the air. He chopped off a long reception last week on a check down, but that isn’t sustainable. He may catch a few balls, but the chances of one of them going for more than 10 yards is slim. Last week, the Rams didn’t allow a single reception to any pure running back on the 49ers. Let’s hope for the sake of the prop that trend continues upward.

Cooper Rush O .5 interceptions

Rush has yet to throw an interception all season, but I think that changes come Sunday afternoon. His decision-making last weekend was questionable, but he was saved by a few costly penalties via the Commanders secondary. The Rams, coming off a loss, should be able to key on Rush and make him uncomfortable. Would love to be wrong here, but this game could end up relying solely on the defense and special teams.

Matthew Stafford O .5 interceptions

Can’t take Rush’s interception prop without taking Stafford’s, right? He leads the league in multi-turnover games since the middle of the 2020 season and the Cowboys defense may very well be the best in the National Football League. The Rams offensive line is shaky, especially their pass blocking. The Cowboys front seven should have enough opportunities to make Stafford uncomfortable and force at least one turnover.