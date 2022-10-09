 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs. Rams: How to watch Week 5 matchup

All you need to know to experience the Cowboys and Rams game.

By Dave Halprin
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Can the streak continue? For the Dallas Cowboys and Cooper Rush? That’s the question for Dallas as they head out west to take on the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys are winners of three in a row, and Cooper Rush has won four straight starts.

After Week 1 of the 2022 season, not many would have thought the Cowboys would have a chance in this game. They had just been dismantled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and had lost Dak Prescott to injury. The Rams lost in Week 1, but they were still the defending NFL champs and had lost to a very good Buffalo Bills team. Since that time, the Cowboys have gotten hot while the Rams are struggling.

That doesn’t mean the Cowboys are favorites. In fact, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, they are healthy underdogs by 5.5 points. We’ll see how that turns out.

Here is what you need to know for the game.

Date: Oct 9th, 2022

Game time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Dallas SiriusXM 134 or 385 and the SXM App | L.A. Rams SiriusXM 82 or 227 and the SXM App

Streaming: Sling TV

Cowboys record: (3-1)

Rams record: (2-2)

Odds: Dallas +5,5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 23 - Rams 21

Enemy blog: Turf Show Times

