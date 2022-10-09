Trevon Diggs could have his best game yet against Matthew Stafford

Cornerback Trevon Diggs is already a household name and is back among the NFL’s interception leaders in 2022. Diggs’ ball-hawking skills could make for a memorable game today against Los Angeles Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford, who’s currently throwing picks at one of the highest rates of any NFL passer.

With an interception in each of his last two games, Diggs is now among the 19 players with multiple picks so far this season. A few players have three INTs and Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is leading the NFL right now with four.

Diggs, who snagged an astounding 11 interceptions last year, is a little below that pace in 2022. But today’s matchup with Stafford and the Rams could be just what Diggs needs to get back on top of the leaderboard.

Over Los Angeles’ first four games, Stafford has already thrown six picks on 150 passing attempts. Although the Falcons’ Matt Ryan has the league’s worst total right now with seven, he just played his fifth game on Thursday night and has 45 more attempts.

Stafford’s 4% interception rate is one of the worst in the league. Only Justin Fields, Jameis Winston, Mac Jones, and Marcus Mariota are currently above him. That’s unpleasant company for a guy with Stafford’s credentials.

While Cowboys fans would love to see Trevon Diggs be the beneficiary of Stafford’s giveaways. it’s possible that the Rams’ QB will shy away from such a dangerous defender. Diggs’ teammates may get the opportunities today, especially if the ball’s going less to WR Cooper Kupp and more to options with whom Stafford doesn’t have the same chemistry.

So far in 2022, only CB DaRon Bland and S Donovan Wilson have picks aside from Diggs. That’s a bit surprising with how potent Dallas’ pass rush has been so far, but is partly due to the defense either sacking quarterbacks or forcing throwaways instead of allowing true pass attempts.

This will come down to multiple factors. How much does Stafford test Diggs, who is likely to spend most of the day matched up with Kupp? How well can Dallas’ defensive front bother Stafford and force him into bad decisions? And how well can the other Cowboys' defensive backs hold ground in their own matchups?

With the offense still not producing at an impressive rate, Dallas will once again be relying on its defense to set the tone and keep the scoreboard manageable. It’s worked for three-straight games so far but Stafford and the Rams, even with their current struggles, should be the strongest competition Dallas has seen since Tampa Bay.

Will Trevon Diggs go off today, or will other Cowboys defenders get to make the highlight plays? Unless Matthew Stafford changes his spots from the first quarter of the season, there should be plenty of chances for Dallas’ secondary to make plays on the ball.