Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘would need to make significant strides’ to play at Eagles in Week 6

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, a game that will mark their fourth without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Prescott fractured his thumb during the team’s Week 1 loss, their only loss of the season so far, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Somehow the Cowboys have managed to win three games in a row since and there are many who believe a fourth could be just a few hours away.

Even if that were to happen, it appears as if Cooper Rush might get an opportunity to make it yet another next week against the Philadelphia Eagles. During Sunday morning’s national news dump, NFL Network noted that Dak Prescott “would need to make significant strides” to play next Sunday night in Philadelphia.

The Cowboys aren’t ruling out Dak Prescott for next week’s game at Philadelphia, but the quarterback is still regaining grip strength and would need to make significant strides to be ready to return from his fractured right thumb, per sources. Prescott underwent surgery on Sept. 12 and was given a return timeline of four to six weeks. Monday marks four weeks since the surgery; Prescott has another doctor’s appointment scheduled for Tuesday to evaluate his progress and determine what more he can do on the field. Last week, Prescott did some very light throwing but was listed as a non-participant in practice. He has kept up with conditioning, so there’s no question he’ll be in shape whenever he gets the green light. It’s just a matter of when the swelling and soreness in the thumb totally subside and he’s able to hold and throw the ball normally, consistently and accurately. After the road game against the Eagles, the Cowboys have two consecutive games in climate-controlled AT&T Stadium — Oct. 23 against the Lions and Oct. 30 against the Bears — before their Week 9 bye.

When Prescott initially hurt his thumb there were many who thought that he would be out through Dallas’ Week 9 bye. We are obviously nearing that point and therefore those initial assumptions are starting to make a little bit of sense.

The fact that the Cowboys keep on winning continues to buy Prescott time. Had Dallas fallen into a 1-3 or even worse 0-4 start then you do have to wonder whether or not the team would feel like they had the luxury to continue to rest him as long as they have.

With a win last week Cooper Rush made history as the first quarterback in Cowboys history to win each of his first four starts. He will have a chance to make it five on Sunday. If successful then it seems there will be an opportunity for six as well.