Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams: LIVE Highlights, Scores, and Information

The Dallas Cowboys are visiting the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and it is a massive contest to say the least.

On the LA side of things the Rams are looking to right the ship after losing in embarrassing fashion on Monday night against a division rival in the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile the Cowboys have won three in a row, the first of which came against the squad that this Rams group beat in last season’s Super Bowl which took place in SoFi Stadium where this game is happening.

It is going to be fascinating to see if the Cowboys can continue to dominate an opponent with a stout defense and offense that picks and chooses its moments to be aggressive. The coaching battle between Mike McCarthy and Sean McVay will be fun to watch and we will have you updated on everything that happens throughout it all.

This post will serve as a running update of sorts. We will post quarterly recaps that include rundowns of what happened with highlights and scoring updates. As we update it we will put the most recent activity at the top so if you want to read it in chronological order head to the bottom and scroll up.

Go Cowboys!