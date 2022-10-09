 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys at Rams inactives: Jason Peters, Quinton Bohanna inactive

The Rams are also missing several starters as well.

By David Howman
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Cowboys are on the ground in Los Angeles to take on the Rams in an attempt to extend their win streak to four games. With kickoff approaching fast, the list of inactives for the game has been revealed:

Dak Prescott is, of course, inactive again, and it may not even be his last time on this list. Joining him is Jason Peters, who suffered what was deemed a significant chest injury in practice on Thursday of this past week. That’s a blow for Dallas, who had been working him in at left guard in a rotation the past two weeks.

Also on the inactive list is Quinton Bohanna. Having been listed as questionable on the injury report with a shoulder injury sustained in last week’s game, Bohanna’s status became doubtful when the Cowboys elevated Carlos Watkins - a frequent starter last year - from the practice squad. Now, Bohanna will miss this game.

Rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert remains on the inactive list, which isn’t really a surprise anymore, but is still sure to frustrate fans. Nahshon Wright and Devin Harper are once again inactive, as is Markquese Bell; the undrafted rookie safety had been active the last few weeks but won’t suit up today with the return of Jayron Kearse.

For the Rams, most of their inactives are players already known to be injured. Starting center Brian Allen has been out since Week, while starting cornerback David Long has missed the last two weeks. Safety Taylor Rapp has started every game this year but will miss today’s game as well.

