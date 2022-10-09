Cowboys at Rams: The good, the bad, and the ugly from Week 5

Despite being underdogs entering their Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, the Dallas Cowboys were still able to grind out a tough 22-10 win on the road. Thanks to the best defense in the league right now, the Cowboys improve to 4-1 on the season heading into next week to take on their division rival, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

A win is a win in the NFL no matter whether it’s a blowout or a nail-biter. In the end, the team to put more points on the board is the one that gets to put another “W” in the win column. It wasn’t one of the prettier victories for the Cowboys this week, but even the ugly ones amount to the same thing. That’s all that matters.

The Cowboys were dominant in some areas of the game and much less so in others, but in the end they did exactly what they needed to do in order to secure the victory. Depending on your interpretation of how things went, the good and bad probably equaled themselves out, however, there was plenty of ugly mixed in as well.

THE GOOD: Dorance Armstrong

The #Cowboys gave Dorrance Armstrong a new contract this offseason when Randy Gregory signed with Denver for $70M.

Gregory is out with a knee injury for the #Broncos. Armstrong has played better. Witness today in LA: blocked punt and a strip sack that led to a TD. @NBCDFWSports — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) October 9, 2022

The tweet says it all. Dorance Armstrong all but secured the victory for the Dallas Cowboys in the first half with his strip sack that was returned for a touchdown by DeMarcus Lawrence and his blocked punt that led to a Brett Maher field goal. No. 92 was directly responsible for nine of the Cowboys 22 points Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams. His play this season continues to make the Cowboys brass look smart for re-signing him.

THE BAD: Kellen Moore and the Cowboys offense

The Dallas Cowboys may have been able to grind out another tough win in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, but their offense and Kellen Moore did little to help. Take away Tony Pollard’s 57-yard touchdown run and the Dallas offense didn’t do much of anything to help them earn the “W”. Kellen Moore left much to be desired as a play-caller, and as a result, the offense pretty much sputtered from the opening kickoff to the final kneel down to run out the clock. Fortunately, Dan Quinn’s defense came through once again.

THE UGLY: Trevon Diggs

The Dallas Cowboys defense was absolutely superb Sunday afternoon against the Matthew Stafford-led Rams offense. Other than the two explosive plays, a 75-yard TD catch by Cooper Kupp and a 54-yard completion to Tutu Atwell, against Trevon Diggs, they may have pitched a shutout. Those two receptions that resulted in big plays against No. 7 looked worse than they actually were though. Diggs was in really good position on both plays, but unfortunately Stafford’s placement of both passes was just about as perfect as could be.