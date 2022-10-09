Dallas Cowboys open as 5.5-point underdogs vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6

The Dallas Cowboys just keep winning football games. Cooper Rush and the defense worked their magic once again and upset the favored Los Angeles Rams, 22-10. The Cowboys are now 4-1 on the season and have momentum at their back.

But, this week they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, and the team in the City of Brotherly Love definitely has momentum too. Since the Eagles are 5-0 and are at home, and the Cowboys quarterback situation is still unclear, Dallas is once again an underdog. DraftKings Sportsbook has put out their opening odds for the game next week and the Eagles are 5.5-point favorites over the Cowboys.

This is nothing new for the Cowboys. They have been underdogs all season except for the game against the Washington Commanders. So beating the spread, and outright winning, is nothing new for the 2022 squad. The game next week is going to be for the division lead because the Cowboys can jump into first place by having a tie-breaker victory over Philadelphia if they are both 5-1 after the game.