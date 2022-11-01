The Cowboys found added depth at linebacker with Damone Clark making his season debut against the Bears.

Damone Clark Clark was a top-50 talent in the 2022 draft who fell to pick No.176 in the fifth round for Dallas after needing spinal fusion surgery in late March. It was the Cowboys medical staff who found the herniated disk in Clark’s neck, and while most expected him to miss the entirety of the 2022-2023 season, the Cowboys believed Clark could be back to play this season. He was active for the first time Sunday, just 220 days since his surgery. Only expected to be a contributor on the special team unit, Clark had to fill in when Anthony Barr hurt his hamstring while running after Bears QB Justin Fields, who he was spying on. Clark ended up playing 40 of the 79 defensive snaps, 50.6%, but he wasn’t just a star for playing snaps in a game. He was productive, ending the game fifth on the team with six tackles and showed off his speed chasing down Justin Fields on a long run that was eventually called back by a holding call on Chicago.

This was the breakout game the Cowboys have been waiting for with Dak Prescott.

Let’s not kid ourselves, this is the best the offense has looked all season, and a blazing start from Prescott allowed Pollard to dominate the rest of the game. The offense scored on six of eight possessions; regardless of who you play, that is an offensive output you look for every week. In a game where the Cowboys’ defense gave up a season-high in points, the offense found a great time to deliver the best game of the season. The balance was beautiful; let me tell you, the third-down offense was fantastic. Coming into this matchup, the Cowboys were ranked 30th in the NFL. Yesterday Dallas converted 9 of 11 third-down attempts, another great takeaway from that side of the ball. The Bears had the third-ranked passing defense entering yesterday, and the balance of the offense allowed them to make everything seem simple without Zeke or Noah Brown in the lineup.

How will the Cowboys balance Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard after the bye week?

Pollard Is the Clear Best Option out of the Backfield Ezekiel Elliott hasn’t been a workhorse running back for the Cowboys this season. Part of the reason for that is because of his inconsistent production (as he has four games with 3.8 yards per carry or less). And the other part is due to the incredible abilities of Tony Pollard. With Elliott missing Sunday’s game due to a knee injury, Pollard had a bigger role in Dallas’ offense. The 25-year-old RB took advantage of those increased opportunities, as he had 14 carries for 131 yards and three touchdowns, one of which came on a 54-yard run that pushed the Cowboys’ lead to 20 points in the fourth quarter. Could this breakout performance lead to more touches for Pollard in the future, perhaps at the expense of Elliott? “We look at Tony as a one and Zeke as a one,” Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said, per Patrik Walker of the team’s official site. “We’re very fortunate to have this duo of backs. We prepare that way and we scheme that way.” Even though the Cowboys appear committed to splitting the work between the two RBs once Elliott returns, they may want to get the ball in Pollard’s hands as much as possible. Because at this point, it’s clear he has the hotter hand and is becoming the top option out of Dallas’ backfield.

Kellen Moore owes Malik Davis a touchdown, but a play-action to him set up a wide open Jake Ferguson touchdown.

3. Malik Davis and Jake Ferguson Help Dallas Score Again With Elliott and Noah Brown out, the Cowboys needed to count on depth and reinforcements to help them vs. the Bears. One example of that was running back Malik Davis who was elevated to play with Pollard today. The rookie was so incredibly close to having his first NFL touchdown but stepped out of bounds by just centimeters at about the one-yard line. The Cowboys could have done the obvious thing and handed it off to Davis on the next play. Instead, they used another rookie for a quick pass to get the third touchdown of the day. Prescott made a quick pass to Jake Ferguson who scored his second touchdown in just three games.

The Cowboys have hinted they may be active at the trade deadline, but have an in-house option still yet to play at receiver.

With Sunday’s 49-29 performance against the Bears, a lot of those concerns could be forgotten. Especially on the cusp of the bye week to rest and regain form. But with the injury bug and slow start from receivers, the Cowboys have been tied to many free-agent receivers and trade scenarios. However, the answer could already be on the roster. On March 18, former Steelers wideout James Washington, who has local ties, signed a one-year contract with Dallas. Washington was injured in training camp and placed on injured reserve on Aug. 31. Washington is now close to a return, and it might be just in time for the Cowboys. “Obviously everybody wants to point out the receiving corps but we like that group there. Noah will be back. We got James (Washington) close to returning,” Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said regarding any possible moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Washington spent four seasons in Pittsburgh trying to replicate his productivity at Oklahoma State, but he never really flourished.

