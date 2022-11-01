2022 NFL trade deadline tracker: Dallas Cowboys news, rumors, moves, instant analysis

The Dallas Cowboys are on bye this week which means that they do not have any conventional work to do (like playing a game) but the NFL’s trade deadline is today at 4 PM ET which means they could be working all day long if they would like to.

At present time the Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL and certainly figure to be even better after their break with the offense finally starting to come alive after Dak Prescott’s return; however, there are always places where you can improve your roster and we would all certainly like to see the Cowboys do that before the deadline hits.

Since there will be a lot of rumors and discussion swirling around trades all day long we have put together a tracker that we will update as the hours pass. Every rumor, report, or would-be trade will be documented here with more analysis across the BTB universe as necessary.

Last Updated: Tuesday, November 1st and 9:45am ET.

2022 Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumors

2022 Dallas Cowboys Trades

A week before the deadline the Cowboys sent a 2023 6th-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for DT Johnathan Hankins as well as a 2024 7th-round pick

Dallas Cowboys Positions Of Need

Wide Receiver : There is no doubt that that Dallas would benefit by adding another wide receiver to their group. CeeDee Lamb has shown flashes this season and Michael Gallup is still coming all the way back from tearing his ACL in January, but free agent signing James Washington has yet to play and third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert has been a disappointment.

: There is no doubt that that Dallas would benefit by adding another wide receiver to their group. CeeDee Lamb has shown flashes this season and Michael Gallup is still coming all the way back from tearing his ACL in January, but free agent signing James Washington has yet to play and third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert has been a disappointment. Interior Defensive Line: As noted the Cowboys already addressed the defensive tackle position by trading for Johnathan Hankins last week, but their all-world defense has shown that it is susceptible against the run. More help here would not be a bad thing.

As noted the Cowboys already addressed the defensive tackle position by trading for Johnathan Hankins last week, but their all-world defense has shown that it is susceptible against the run. More help here would not be a bad thing. Offensive Line: You can never have enough depth along the offensive line and while the Cowboys do technically have Tyron Smith set to return at some point this season they are (as evidenced by Smith’s initial injury) a disaster away from being up a proverbial creek.

You can never have enough depth along the offensive line and while the Cowboys do technically have Tyron Smith set to return at some point this season they are (as evidenced by Smith’s initial injury) a disaster away from being up a proverbial creek. Cornerback: Just over a week ago veteran Jourdan Lewis was lost for the season with a foot injury, and while rookie DaRon Bland filled in nicely for him during the team’s win over the Chicago Bears, second-year players Kelvin Joseph and Nahson Wright have been disappointing. Dallas did add Kendall Sheffield to their practice squad shortly after Lewis’ injury, but more bodies could certainly help.

2022 NFL Trades

Only trades within the last week, after Oct. 25, are listed here.