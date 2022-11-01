The 2022 NFL trade deadline officially came and went and the Dallas Cowboys did not have any activity for us to report (we did track all of it though!). To be fair, they did execute a trade, it just happened to be last week. Dallas sent their 2023 sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick. Hankins is a step in the right direction for the Cowboys in answering their woes defending the run, but his presence created a question as to what was going to happen with so many bodies along the defensive line.

Shortly after the trade deadline passed we got our answer when it was reported that the Cowboys waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill. This was the final year of his rookie contract as he was the team’s second-round pick in 2019.

Cowboys have waived DT Trysten Hill, person familiar with the move said. They tried to shop him. No takers by trade deadline. Logjam cleared as addressed in article below. https://t.co/XuLSDebJDI https://t.co/8LRTqcYnty — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 1, 2022

Hill was a healthy scratch for the Cowboys last Sunday against the Chicago Bears which lines up with them reportedly trying to move him before the deadline. It was likely hard to get anyone to give up anything substantial for him given that this is in fact a contract year for Hill.

The DMN’s Michael Gehlken had noted on Monday evening that with Tarell Basham coming back soon, the Cowboys would need to create a roster spot and that the defensive line was the likely place where it would come from. With Hill having been waived, the Cowboys are just following the predetermined path towards bringing Basham back.

As noted, Trysten Hill was the Cowboys’ second-round draft pick in 2019, but he was their first selection in that draft after trading their first-rounder to the then-Oakland Raiders in exchange for Amari Cooper a few months prior. So ends his career with the Cowboys.