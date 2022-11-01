The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has officially come and gone and the Dallas Cowboys have nothing to show for their work. Technically speaking, that isn’t true. Dallas sent their 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders last week for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (and a 2024 seventh-round pick), but there were plenty of Cowboys fans who wanted to see more.

Among this group there was a large percentage that wanted to see Dallas improve the wide receiver position. CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup offer a lot of promise, but the Cowboys have yet to have a receiver eclipse 100 yards in a game this season. That statistic hardly tells the entire story, but there was definitely a feeling that a wide receiver addition couldn’t hurt.

It appears as if the Cowboys tried to land help. According to both ESPN and The Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys had discussions with the Houston Texans about wide receiver Brandin Cooks but could not figure things out in the end.

Two sources directly involved tell me #Cowboys and #Texans discussed a potential trade involving WR Brandin Cooks until the final minutes before the NFL trade deadline expired. Draft pick compensation and the $18M guaranteed salary for Cooks in 2023 could not be resolved in time — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 1, 2022

Cowboys had interest in Texans' WR Brandin Cooks, two people with knowledge of the thinking said, but that $18 mil guaranteed base salary in 2023 was a bit of an issue. @dmn_cowboys — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 1, 2022

Nobody is going to be excited about any sort of almost right now, but the Cowboys apparently did try. Take that as you will.

This Cowboys front office has been under fire a lot since last season ended and a lot of their decision-making has proven to be fruitful (granted they have gotten a bit lucky along the way). It makes sense that they would be concerned about Cooks’ $18M in guaranteed money and they clearly like their guys (apologies for the mandatory line) so sometimes it just isn’t meant to be.

The Cowboys have yet to see James Washington this season as he was injured in training camp. Washington was reportedly set to debut sometime in October but with today being November 1st that is clearly not happening. Perhaps it will come after the bye (it obviously will, but you get the point).