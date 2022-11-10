Every week, we will be taking questions on Twitter about the upcoming Dallas Cowboys game and other questions surrounding the team. So let’s get right into it.

@LeonAlaniz2: “I truly believe that the cowboys passing game is more productive when Ceedee Lamb is in the slot being covered by a #4 CB than one on one with their #1 CB. What’s your take?”

Brandon: Lamb has been in this offense for three seasons now, which gives him the ability to have outside/inside versatility. I think, given the state of this offense, he is their best option for the outside right now. If they bring in someone like an Odell Beckham Jr., that should open the playbook for Kellen Moore to move Lamb around like they did last season with Amari Cooper here. It’s a similar situation to the Rams right now. Cooper Kupp is great in the slot but needs to play outside more than usual, given their talent poor WR room.

Mike: He is good from the slot, but I don’t like him playing there exclusively. With the Kellen Moore system, which is based on mismatches and moving pieces around, having a guy like Lamb moving in and out of the slot works to the team’s advantage. Using Lamb from the slot is a simple plan of just get the ball in his hands and let him rip. His 201 yards of YAC ranks 17th among WR’s, and I think the Cowboys should be looking to use that ability and level production more, from the slot is the best place to make that happen.

@Observ85: “Why are they holding onto cap space vs signing a deep threat WR”

Mike: Holding onto Cap money is preparing for the future. But I agree with the question, last year the team was missing bodies on the roster at the end of the regular season. The end result was an early exit from the playoffs. Why not learn from that? Get players in to help solidify the roster if the worse should happen. You miss on 100% of the shots you don’t take.

Brandon: Just like Mike mentioned, it’s trying to save for future contracts. Trevon Diggs is eligible to sign a new deal this upcoming offseason, and Lamb will need some money his way at some point. The Cowboys have always prioritized “their guys” over free agents, and when impact players like Micah Parsons are on the roster, they would prefer to send big money that way. I do understand the argument for winning now, but only if the right deal presents itself. If Beckham is asking for $10 million a year, it wouldn’t be worth it for the one-year and taking away from signing someone next season.

@keyboardops: “what FA options should they be going after???”

Brandon: We’re at the point in the season where a lot of the free-agent pool has dried up. Beckham’s name has been in the news lately and remains the last option I would go for at this point. The other card to play would be looking at other teams' practice squads and seeing who the veterans are. Similar to Carlos Watkins, the practice squad guys have been with the team all season, and when an injury happens, are plug-and-play that weekend because they’re conditioned for it. Free agent’s will need time to learn the playbook and get into playing condition. Plucking someone from the practice squad eliminates the most important deterrent: conditioning. I believe Xavier Rhodes is on the Bills practice squad, so he’s a name I would entertain.

Mike: Right now the story is solely all on Odell Beckham Jr. The Cowboys have said they’re interested, OBJ has said he’s interested. In fact OBJ, who’s living in Texas right now, said directly he wants to play somewhere close to home, a team that’s on six or seven wins, and has a place on the roster for him. Check, check, check Dallas. Issues with OBJ beyond the obvious character conversations consist of his injury history (ACL injuries), his cost which will be big as he’s in high demand, and lastly is how he would feel being the WR3 in Dallas, and not the main focus on the Cowboys offense. Beyond OBJ, I like the idea of the front office looking at offensive linemen or cornerback, just to steady the team should things get into trouble down the stretch.