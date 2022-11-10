It has been a good week of rest and relaxation for the Dallas Cowboys. Fresh off a bye week and ready to continue their winning ways, the Cowboys will walk into Lambeau Field Sunday night looking to put Aaron Rodgers and his struggling Green Bay Packers away. Any time you play the Packers, it is a game that means just a little bit more for this organization. Rodgers and company have had the Cowboys number as of late, and have won eight of the last nine meetings between the two franchises.

As we enter Week 10, things are not as the typically are. The Cowboys are squarely in the playoff picture and widely viewed as one of the league’s better teams. The Packers, on the other hand, are struggling and find themselves scrapping just to the keep their season alive as they deal with injuries and personnel issues. A team with their back against the wall can be a scary team, especially when that team is manned by a future Hall of Fam quarterback that is surely hearing the noise as of late about his less than stellar play.

This Cowboys team has been a dominant force defensively, and in week eight they showed a taste of what this offense can look like when they are clicking. The Cowboys will need more of that this week as this game will serve as a sort of redemption for their head coach, and act as another reminder that this year’s version of the Dallas Cowboys team is not at all like the teams we have been accustomed to seeing over the last two plus decades.

Week 10 underrated star

Michael Gallup

There has been a lot of talk over the last week or so about a certain free agent wide receiver that may or may not join the Dallas Cowboys soon. In the meantime, the Cowboys with the return of Dak Prescott will look to their internal resources at the position to increase production now. Insert Michael Gallup, our Week 10 underrated star of the week.

Gallup has been coming along from his torn ACL and while he has been on the field and showing improvement weekly at this point, this will be an important week for him and this offense to see if they can get a leap from the veteran receiver. Since his return. Gallup has seen his production affected by rust and compounded by the lack of his QB1 being available.

The Cowboys are eight weeks into the season and have not registered a 100-yard receiver yet, and while the most important stat is the win column, having a wide receiver be able to hit the century mark more consistently may soften defenses and overall help this offense be more productive in the long run. The Packers are banged up in the secondary and. as a team. They have been struggling across the board and opportunities will be there for the Cowboys wide receivers to make plays, and Gallup may very well be the one to set it off for the group this week.

Welcome back, Michael Gallup



Cowboys 12, Commanders 7 pic.twitter.com/8qYXlUNRb0 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 2, 2022

Regardless if OBJ is on the horizon or not, the Cowboys will look to get more explosiveness and big-play ability from their wide receivers. Gallup is getting better by the week and as he is rounding into form, so will this Cowboys passing attack. Look for Dak to get Gallup involved early and often in Week 10 as the Cowboys look to be a complete offensive attack.