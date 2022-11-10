We are that much closer to the Dallas Cowboys playing a football game again. It’s been close to two weeks, which is forever in the middle of an NFL season. The Cowboys have a Week 10 clash with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Normally, on the road against a team like the Packers would mean Dallas is an underdog. Not so this time. A 6-2 Cowboys record versus a 3-6 Packers record has made the Cowboys 5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cowboys and Packers have met 29 times in the regular season with the Packers holding a 16-13 advantage. The Cowboys have only won once since 2009, and that was the 2016 game in Green Bay in Dak Prescott’s rookie year. The last game, in 2019, was a 34-24 Packers win at AT&T Stadium.

Of course, more memorable are the playoff games between the two. The last two were the Dez ‘no-catch’ game (2014) and the Jared Cook miracle (2016) that both ended up being Cowboys defeats. Overall, the two teams have met eight times in the post-season, with Dallas winning four of them.

As mentioned, the Cowboys won in Dak’s rookie year in Green bay, and in three regular-season games, Prescott has eight touchdown passes versus the Packers. Prescott needs two touchdowns on Sunday for the Packers to be the team that has given up the most touchdown passes to Prescott outside of the division.

Interestingly, with eight game already played this year, this will be Prescott’s first time to go on the road in 2022. Prescott is 24-18 on the road in his career and also has 12 game-wining drives in those games, the second-most in the league since 2016 for road games.

The Cowboys aren’t sure if they will have Ezekiel Elliott back for this game, and if he is back they don’t know how effective he will be. Fortunately, they have Tony Pollard. He leads the NFL in yards per carry average for running backs at 6.25. He is second in the league with five rushes of 25 yards or more. Pollard also has five touchdown runs of 40 yards or more since 2020, that is the most in the NFL. He is absolutely the best homerun hitter among NFL running backs.

One of the big stories going into the game is Mike McCarthy. He was the Packers coach from 2006 until he was fired in the 2018 season. He won a Super Bowl with the team in the 2010 season. Toward the end, there was reportedly friction between McCarthy and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. There will be a lot of emotion for McCarthy going into the game.

If he can win on Sunday. McCarthy would get his 150th regular season win, passing Bill Cowher for 23rd in the NFL. Of course, McCarthy has never coached against Green Bay as a head coach, so if the Cowboys win on Sunday he will have beaten every NFL franchise at least once when you include the post-season.

The Cowboys are coming off their bye week, which was much needed as players were starting to accumulate nagging injuries. They should be in pretty good shape on Sunday, with Elliott being the big question.

The Cowboys are 24-10 coming off of bye weeks which is tied for the best mark in the NFL. They are 15-7 in post-bye-week games on the road. McCarthy is 11-4 after the bye week, and 2-0 so far with Dallas.

Overall, these two franchises are the best when measured on regular-season win percentage. Dallas is number one (544-405-6) for a .573 win percentage. Green bay is second (785-587-38) for a .572 percentage.

Some prominent Cowboys stats in various capacities versus Green Bay:

In three regular-season games, Ezekiel Elliott has averaged 4.9 yards per carry versus the Packers.

In the last game, Michael Gallup caught seven passes for 113 yards, plus a touchdown.

In Dak’s three regular-season games versus Green Bay, he has a 65.4% completion percentage and 961 yards. He has eight touchdowns and five interceptions in that time and a 99.5 passer rating.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.