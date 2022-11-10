The bye week proved to be just what the Cowboys needed as the number of listed injuries dropped significantly from two weeks ago when the Cowboys were racking up injuries left and right en route to a 6-2 record.

Ezekiel Elliott sat out of the Cowboys’ last game against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury suffered against the Detroit Lions, but there seems to be no concern for his ability to play come Sunday after having the bye to recuperate. He was limited in practice again on Thursday.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters RB Ezekiel Elliott had a "good day of practice. He was hitting the holes. There was no concern" with his body movements/mechanics. Added Elliott is "day to day." Team mindful to ensure this knee injury won't linger like last year's did. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 10, 2022

The Cowboys’ prime pieces in Micah Parsons and Dalton Schultz were both full go in practice, as was punt returner KaVontae Turpin and Michael Gallup.

While his return to the lineup may yet be a few weeks out, Cowboys’ left tackle Tyron Smith was present at practice on Thursday and even busted out the resistance chords to start getting back into playing shape.

He is still weeks away, but Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (hamstring) is getting closer to season debut. pic.twitter.com/jjwCW6QlcV — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 10, 2022

Wide receiver Noah Brown and safety Donovan Wilson were still limited in practice on Thursday, but both may have seen an increased workload in practice from Wednesday to Thursday, hinting at a return sooner rather than later.

Noah Brown (foot) and Donovan Wilson (tooth) were both limited on Wednesday but "came out good" - per MM - and #Cowboys might up their workload in practice on Thursday. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 10, 2022

Linebacker Anthony Barr has not returned to practice since exiting the Chicago Bears game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury, but did get some work in with Cowboys’ rehab director Britt Brown and Tyron Smith on Thursday as the rest of team practiced their usual drills.

Anthony Barr and Tyron Smith on the resistance cords pic.twitter.com/4RE0A7atpk — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 10, 2022

Malik Hooker is back in practice as a full participant for the second day in a row, accompanied by rookie Sam Williams and Dorance Armstrong.

Jake Ferguson missed practice on Thursday with an undisclosed illness.