Cowboys vs. Packers injury report (Thursday): Ezekiel Elliott limited for second day

The latest news on Cowboys’ injuries as they prepare for the Packers game

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The bye week proved to be just what the Cowboys needed as the number of listed injuries dropped significantly from two weeks ago when the Cowboys were racking up injuries left and right en route to a 6-2 record.

Ezekiel Elliott sat out of the Cowboys’ last game against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury suffered against the Detroit Lions, but there seems to be no concern for his ability to play come Sunday after having the bye to recuperate. He was limited in practice again on Thursday.

The Cowboys’ prime pieces in Micah Parsons and Dalton Schultz were both full go in practice, as was punt returner KaVontae Turpin and Michael Gallup.

While his return to the lineup may yet be a few weeks out, Cowboys’ left tackle Tyron Smith was present at practice on Thursday and even busted out the resistance chords to start getting back into playing shape.

Wide receiver Noah Brown and safety Donovan Wilson were still limited in practice on Thursday, but both may have seen an increased workload in practice from Wednesday to Thursday, hinting at a return sooner rather than later.

Linebacker Anthony Barr has not returned to practice since exiting the Chicago Bears game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury, but did get some work in with Cowboys’ rehab director Britt Brown and Tyron Smith on Thursday as the rest of team practiced their usual drills.

Malik Hooker is back in practice as a full participant for the second day in a row, accompanied by rookie Sam Williams and Dorance Armstrong.

Jake Ferguson missed practice on Thursday with an undisclosed illness.

