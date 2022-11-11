The bye week for the Dallas Cowboys probably couldn’t have come at a better time. The time away from the game to rest, recuperate, and reevaluate things should prove beneficial moving forward. And while we probably won’t see significant changes in the second half of the 2022 season, there are a few tweaks they hopefully made for the remainder of the year.

Today, we’re going to take a look at a handful of tweaks we hope the Dallas Cowboys made that should prove to be beneficial to the overall success of the organization moving forward.

Tap into Tony Pollard’s receiving skills

Many of us would love to see Tony Pollard shifted to the RB1 role ahead of Ezekiel Elliott for the remainder of the 2022 season, but that’s unlikely to happen. What should happen though is Kellen Moore finding some way to get No. 20 more involved in the passing game. We’ve all been hoping to see this happen since Pollard joined the Cowboys back in 2019, and yet, it sadly hasn’t. Pollard’s receiving skills shouldn’t remained untapped, especially considered Dallas’ struggles in the passing game this season.

Better utilize Dak Prescott’s mobility

Since taking over as the starting QB for the Dallas Cowboys in 2016, Dak Prescott and the offense has been at its best when No. 4 is using his legs to put opposing defenses on their heels. Whether it’s designed rollouts, bootlegs, run/pass options (RPO’s), or designed QB runs, Kellen Moore would be wise to take advantage of Prescott’s mobility moving forward. There’s simply no need for Prescott to be a stationary target when his mobility is such an asset to both his game and Dallas’ offense.

Start Jason Peters over Connor McGovern at LG

Connor McGovern hasn’t been a complete disaster at left guard for the Cowboys this year, however, there’s no denying he’s the weakest link along the offensive line. In 270 snaps this year he’s earned a 48.5 overall grade from PFF, which is probably why Dallas has been rotating in Jason Peters at times in the first half of the 2022 season. It may be time to make that switch permanent because Peters currently has a 60.5 overall grade on just 61 snaps. That’s a pretty significant difference, and one, that could help Dallas’ offense.

Get Kavontae Turpin more touches on offense

In the first half of the 2022 season, KaVontae Turpin was predominantly used as just a punt and kickoff specialist with the Cowboys. In that role, he’s proven to be an explosive, dynamic weapon anytime he touches the ball. For an offense that has been lacking those elements this year, it’s been somewhat surprising Dallas hasn’t gotten Turpin involved more offensively as of yet. Hopefully that changes in the second half, whether it’s in the passing game or as a gadget player (jet sweeps, reverses, end arounds).

Replace Anthony Barr with Damone Clark

Anthony Barr is one of the few free agents the Dallas Cowboys brought in this year, but sadly he’s not playing like the former four-time Pro Bowl player he once was. And unfortunately for him, Dallas now has a player in Damone Clark waiting in the wings to be his replacement. The former LSU standout is likely the future of the LB position for the Cowboys and could prove to be a significant upgrade over the longtime vet.