Another key player signs off on the pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr.

The interest in Beckham has also permeated the team’s locker room, with both Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons campaigning for the veteran wideout to be added to the roster, and you can count CeeDee Lamb to the growing list of players on the campaign trail. “My reaction? Oh that’s my boy,” said Lamb. “I’m a fan of Odell - for sure. I feel like, ‘Why wouldn’t you wanna add more firepower to this [#Cowboys] offense?’” It’s a valid question, albeit one with many layers, and it’s one the Cowboys once posed ahead of drafting Lamb in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft after having traded for Amari Cooper in 2018 only months after having used a third-round pick on Michael Gallup. Those moves created a triumvirate of talent at receiver to begin the post-Dez Bryant era, and with Cooper having been traded this year to the Cleveland Browns, there’s a reason Lamb isn’t offended by all of the talk regarding the Cowboys and Beckham. “[Michael Gallup] is a No. 1 receiver, too,” Lamb said. “We had three No. 1 receivers [during] my rookie year so why not get back to that?”

Cowboys player want OBJ.

Odell Beckham has long been primed for a return to the Los Angeles Rams, but a new contender has emerged from the pack: the Dallas Cowboys. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday Beckham is firmly on Dallas’ radar, and the Cowboys are expected to be in the mix when Beckham is fully cleared and ready to choose his team for the 2022 season. Unsurprisingly, Jerry Jones followed with fresh fuel for the hype train Tuesday, telling a Dallas radio show “I know the Cowboys star on that helmet, when he puts it on, could look pretty good.” Jones’ current players heard his words and have rallied behind him, expressing support for the addition of Beckham Wednesday. “S---, we can use him,” linebacker Micah Parsons said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. “I think he’s a great player. He’ll expand this offense. He’s a guy you want on the team beside all the other critics stuff that people make up and s--- about him. He can add real value to the team and help us do what we want to do.” Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who watched Beckham shred his Cowboys to the tune of 154 total yards and three touchdowns back in 2020, kept his response simple. “We want him,” Elliott said. “We want OBJ”

Does the Cowboys’ defense have another level to reach?

This Monday, following the bye week, coordinator Dan Quinn addressed the Cowboys defense in a meeting. Several people in attendance told The Dallas Morning News Quinn told the group that the top 1% of defenses are elite. The top .01% are the truly special, and he challenged his defense to dig deeper to reach that rare level while expressing belief they can. To raise their game, the Cowboys have identified the run game as a central area of needed improvement. The next opportunity to approach .01% comes Sunday at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. “Once we start playing our best ball, I think it will show in a lot of ways other than it already has,” safety Jayron Kearse said. “Just being a dominant force. I’ve seen defenses where you don’t let the offense cross the 50. I’ve seen shutouts. I’ve been a part of shutouts. I think that’s just the next step for us as a dominant defense. “When you talk about those Ravens with Ray Lewis and Ed Reed and those types of guys, the things they were doing, taking the ball away, just being a complete force to be reckoned with. You could see that. Whether you were a football fan or not, you could see that. That’s the point we’re trying to get to: Whether you know football or not, you know that damn defense is suffocating.” The Cowboys have allowed 4.7 yards per carry, 23rd-best in the NFL. Their 5.1 yards allowed per quarterback dropback is third-best. Led by the likes of Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler and Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas has created quarterback pressure on a league-high 41.9% of dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus, and average a league-high 4.1 sacks per game. ... “We understand that when people look at our defense, it’s like, ‘Hey, we got to try to run the ball with these guys,’” coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday. “We know that’s the way people want to come at us. The numbers reflect that. ... Our run defense will be critical because it puts us in favorable down and distance to do what we do best, and that’s obviously rush the passer.”

Some matchups just never get old.

The bye week is a nice time to sit back, relax, and watch football free of worries. While that’s a fan’s perspective, the Dallas Cowboys and their players were still putting in the time preparing for their Week 10 opponent, the Green Bay Packers. Cowboys players were likely taking some much-deserved time off from the facility after putting in 13 weeks in a row, but football wasn’t far from their minds. The coaching staff was assuredly working with the second half of the schedule in sight, and it kicks off with the Packers in storied Lambeau Field. This isn’t just another game There’s enough of a history between these two teams to make it an interesting matchup no matter when then play. Some of the more memorable games include the Ice Bowl, the Dez-caught-it game, and the 2017 Divisional round when rookie QB Dak Prescott led a furious comeback, only to have Rodgers steal it away with a miracle throw to tight end Jared Cook. A few of those games came with Rodgers and current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy leading the way to torture Dallas. Now, they’ll be on opposite sidelines and there’s no love lost between the QB and his former coach. This one may mean more for McCarthy, who was fired from the Packers due in part because of his icy relationship with his former quarterback. McCarthy was replaced, yet Rodgers stayed to continue to lead the storied franchise.

Basham is joining the parade at just the right time.

Just over a week after the Dallas Cowboys chose to release DT Trysten Hill, the team has activated DE Tarell Basham from the injured reserve. Basham will be another asset to help Dan Quinn figure out how to make this run defense stronger as his squad is set to face top backs like Aaron Jones on the second-half of their schedule. Dallas is currently giving up an average 135.1 ground yards per game, which ranks them as ninth-worst in the NFL. It’s a sore spot on an otherwise stellar defensive group. Basham will rejoin a group of excellent pass rushers in Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dante Fowler Jr., and Sam Williams after missing the last seven games. The 28-year-old suffered a quad-injury in the season-opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His 21-day practice window began on October 19, and he was activated this Wednesday. It’s likely that his journey to good health is part of the reason Hill was on the trading block and the Cowboys were okay letting the DT go. It seems clear that the front office favors Basham over Hill. This is great timing for Basham’s return. Not only is the run defense the biggest downfall of this team, but the remaining schedule also doesn’t lend itself well to this weak spot.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.