The bye week has gone bye-bye, and the Dallas Cowboys are ready to roll. The first game up is against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. This game has a second storyline besides the actual outcome, as it is the return of Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to the place he called home for over a decade.

McCarthy won a Super Bowl in Green Bay, but the magic wore off as he was fired during the 2018 season. His relationship with Aaron Rodgers reportedly went bad and the team decided to stick with their quarterback. At least that’s the short version of what was reported. Anyway, McCarthy returning to his old stomping grounds is one major story this week.

Of course, there has been another story percolating around the Cowboys universe. That is the potential acquisition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

We wanted to know how Cowboys fans felt about McCarthy’s return to Green Bay, the Odell Beckham story, and just how the Cowboys are doing in general.

We asked about your confidence in the Cowboys’ direction, and 92% of you gave it a thumbs up. That’s tied for the highest it’s been all season.

As for the Odell Beckham Jr. acquisition, a majority of fans, 59%, think that the Cowboys should make the move. Even though that is a majority, it’s not a huge number, showing that many fans have reservations about making this move.

Finally, we wanted to know if McCarthy would get his “revenge” in Green Bay. McCarthy hasn’t made it about him at all, and denies anything related to him getting revenge, but we wanted to know if you thought he and the Cowboys would win on Sunday. An overwhelming number of fans, 94%, think the Cowboys will win.

