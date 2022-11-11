 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs. Packers injury report (Friday): Ezekiel Elliott questionable but expected to play

The final injury report before Dallas takes on Green Bay.

The team is set to travel to Green Bay likely as healthy as they have been since the beginning weeks of the season, utilizing the bye week to the fullest advantage with the hopeful return of a rested Ezekiel Elliott. Other players also got some much-needed time off after the Cowboys played for eight weeks straight.

Elliott is officially listed as questionable but will likely play based on the recent praise of head coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones.

Starters Dalton Schultz, Micah Parsons and Michael Gallup are cleared to play on Sunday, as is punt return specialist KaVontae Turpin.

Donovan Wilson is dealing with a tooth problem but is expected to play after returning to practice on Friday, Malik Hooker and Noah Brown will play as well.

Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday with an illness but made his way back to practice on Friday, with McCarthy having full confidence that he’ll be ready for the game in Green Bay.

Defensive ends Dorance Armstrong and Sam Williams are both available.

Anthony Barr is the only player on the 53-man roster to be ruled out for Sunday, working his way back from a hamstring injury suffered against the Chicago Bears just before the bye.

McCarthy says that left tackle Tyron Smith is probably two weeks away from returning and is excited about the recent progress he has been making.

