Stephen Jones on Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘We’ll just roll up our sleeves and see if there’s an opportunity’

The Dallas Cowboys are basically saying they are attempting to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

By RJ Ochoa
Dallas Cowboys v&nbsp;New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The message has remained the same all week long regardless of who has been giving it. At various points Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons, Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, and Michael Gallup all went on public record in noting that they would like to see the Dallas Cowboys sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.. That is a lot of votes in favor of the idea.

Of course, perhaps no vote matters more than that of team EVP Stephen Jones considering he is likely the one most necessary for Beckham to put the star on his helmet that Jerry Jones himself said would look rather good.

At long last Stephen spoke on Friday afternoon and it appears as if you can lump him in with the rest of the group. While he noted that things always have to make the right kind of sense, he made it well-known that they are interested in adding OBJ to this roster.

For what it’s worth, a majority of Dallas Cowboys fans want to see the team add Beckham but again, it has to make sense for the team and the sake of their roster building.

Varying reports have noted that Beckham could be ready for action come December which suggests that the Cowboys may have to ride out the rest of this month before something ultimately comes to pass, but as always, time will tell.

