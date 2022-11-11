Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones often notes that roster construction in the NFL is something that takes place 24/7 and every day throughout the year.

Perhaps the Cowboys have spent the last few days working on the idea of adding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. - something Stephen Jones himself is not opposed to - but on Friday they specifically looked at two players by way of workout.

It was noted on Friday afternoon that Dallas worked out quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver Antonio Callaway.

This is a bit random to be honest. The Cowboys are fairly set at backup quarterback in Cooper Rush which suggests Jacob Eason could be someone to take Will Grier’s spot as a third option if things ultimately came to that, especially if they cut Grier for some particular reason to create a roster spot.

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway was actually teammates with the aforementioned Odell Beckham Jr. on the Cleveland Browns back during the 2019 season. Callaway has not been seen in the NFL since a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2020, but clearly the Cowboys are interested in adding a wide receiver considering this workout and the reported trade offers that they made for both Brandin Cooks and Jerry Jeudy.