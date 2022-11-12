With the bye week now behind them, the Dallas Cowboys now set their sights on their Week 10 opponent, the Green Bay Packers. While the Packers may not be a division rival, anytime these two teams meet it’s usually a hard-fought battle that has more times than not resulted in a victory for Green Bay. The tide may turn in 2022.

Truthfully, the Dallas Cowboys are simply a better team than the Green Bay Packers this season. This Week 10 matchup is one that should end with the Cowboys putting another “W” in the win column, however, it would be unwise to believe this is a guaranteed victory. Despite their struggles, the Packers are talented enough to be a problem.

With that in mind, we’re going to take a look at a few key matchups the Dallas Cowboys probably need to win in order to give themselves the best chance of success this week.

DT Jonathan Hankins vs. RB Aaron Jones

The last time these two teams met in the regular season was back in 2019. That game Aaron Jones went off on the Cowboys to the tune of 107 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 19 carries. He also added another 75 yards on seven receptions through the air. While Jonathan Hankins can do little about what Jones does in the passing game, he can make sure the Packers RB doesn’t have the same kind of success on the ground like he did last time. After all, that’s why the Cowboys traded for Hankins in the first place.

EDGE Micah Parsons vs. QB Aaron Rogers

Micah Parsons was a little banged up the last time we saw him take the field in Week 8 against the Bears, but thankfully the bye week came at the perfect time for him to heal up and recuperate. That’s great news for the Cowboys, but not so much for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Due to Green Bay’s beat up offensive line and his lack of Davante Adams-like weapons in the passing game, Rogers has been forced to hold on to the ball longer and is taking more hits because of it. Look for No. 11 to take full advantage of that in this matchup.

RB Tony Pollard vs. Packers’ run defense

Tony Pollard is coming off arguably his best game in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears where he rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries. The Cowboys are hoping he will be able to carry that performance over into Week 10 against the Packers, and thankfully, there’s no reason to believe he can’t. As of right now, Green Bay’s run defense is allowing 4.8 yards per carry and a total of 138.6 yards a game this year. Because of that, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if No. 20 has a repeat performance in back-to-back games.