Whoever thought this Odell Beckham news would continue for another week, raise your hand. Not only are the players and owner of the Cowboys saying they want Beckham Jr., but now Stephen Jones is getting involved in the fun.

At long last Stephen spoke on Friday afternoon and it appears as if you can lump him in with the rest of the group. While he noted that things always have to make the right kind of sense, he made it well-known that they are interested in adding OBJ to this roster.

"We'll just roll up our sleeves and see if there is an opportunity for us to put a star on Odell's helmet."@DallasCowboys Executive VP Stephen Jones on the possibility of signing WR Odell Beckham Jr.



For what it’s worth, a majority of Dallas Cowboys fans want to see the team add Beckham but again, it has to make sense for the team and the sake of their roster building. Varying reports have noted that Beckham could be ready for action come December which suggests that the Cowboys may have to ride out the rest of this month before something ultimately comes to pass, but as always, time will tell.

Micah Parsons hasn’t shied away from telling the media how he feels about facing future Hall of Fame quarterbacks this season. Parsons certainly wants us to know his plan for Aaron Rodgers.

“My grandma told me: If you see a roach and it’s fooling around, do you step on it and bury it or do you let it rebuild and get back to life?” Parsons told Yahoo Sports. “You step on it. I live life with no remorse. You can’t have no remorse in this game [or] it turns up to bite you.” So consider Parsons and his Dallas Cowboys teammates on full alert. Forget the Packers’ five-game losing streak. Forget Rodgers throwing as many interceptions across the past two weeks as he did all of last year. The Cowboys seek their seventh win. And they know three keys to their victory. Step 1: Stopping Aaron Rodgers The roach, as Parsons’ grandmother reminded, can rediscover its legs. So, too, is Rodgers rediscovering his arms easy to imagine for anyone who watched his 2020 and 2021 MVP campaigns. Sure, Rodgers is faltering without longtime target Davante Adams, who left in the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. Rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs has not practiced this week while rehabilitating a high-ankle sprain that could sideline him multiple weeks. Rodgers’ passer rating has dropped 21.9 points since last season, his touchdown-to-interception ratio zapped from a 9.25-to-1 to a mere 2-to-1. But the Cowboys still understand Rodgers’ arm talent, throwing velocity and rare ball placement. They know the risk of a quarterback who can scramble and move the pocket against a defense far more equipped to stifle the pass than the run.

The Green Bay Packers are 3-6. It might be the biggest surprise of the NFL season if the Colts didn’t add Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Here are some names to keep an eye on that could turn the game in favor of the Packers.

AJ Dillon, RB: The super-sized running back is the sledgehammer that adds a physical dimension to the Packers’ offense. Dillion’s combination of size, strength, and power tests the courage and toughness of defenders tasked with tackling the rugged runner in the hole. Allen Lazard, WR: The Packers’ No.1 wideout is a consistent chain mover with sticky hands and superb ball skills. Lazard is not a burner but he is a reliable playmaker who capably anchors the passing game at the team’s underrated WR1. Preston Smith, EDGE: As a blue-collar defender with a non-stop motor and competitive spirit, Smith outworks opponents on the edges. Although the veteran lacks elite speed and quickness, he finds a way to get it done when facing favorable one-on-one matchups. De’Vondre Cambell, LB: The Packers’ leading tackler displays exceptional instincts and diagnostic skills as a sideline-to-sideline defender. As a rangy playmaker with a knack for finding the ball, Campbell sets the tone for a defense that has shown elite potential at times this season.

Even though Helman moved on to the national media circuit, he still represents the people's voice for the Cowboys. He feels that if Mike McCarthy finds a way to win Sunday, it will turn the narrative surrounding him.

Winning football games is hard enough without the emotional angle of a long-awaited homecoming. Yet, buried deep within a 22-minute press conference Monday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys’ third-year head coach served up a profound thought about this trip back to Wisconsin and an anticipated reunion with the Green Bay Packers. “Sometimes life gives you the opportunity to go full circle — to go back and show how much you’ve grown,” he said. McCarthy was, of course, referring to himself and several members of his coaching staff, who left behind a championship legacy in Green Bay. But more so than just the obvious human connection, that can apply to this entire Dallas team as they travel to the home of one of the NFC’s most consistent franchises this past decade in the hopes of finding that consistency themselves (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). The connection is more obvious for McCarthy, who piled up 135 wins, six NFC North titles and the Super Bowl XLV championship as head coach of the Packers. Given those accolades, not to mention the growth of his own family and his eventual dismissal from the job, it’s understandable if it’s an emotional week — even if he’ll downplay it. “I’m four years removed from working there, and I’m really looking forward to taking our team up there,” McCarthy said. “Like I told them today in the team meeting, this is a really cool place to compete.”

