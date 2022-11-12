The anticipation for the Dallas Cowboys to return to action grows each day and will only be satisfied on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Green Bay Packers. The bye week came at an opportune time for Dallas as the number of injuries, big and small, were starting to grow. Now rested and ready to go, they travel to Lambeau Field to resume their season.

This is the Mike McCarthy game. The first time he will coach against his former team. That adds another layer to the proceeding, but if you look at it purely on the field this game appears to be a mismatch. The Cowboys are rolling at 6-2 while the Packers are struggling at 3-6. As such, the Cowboys are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, even with Dallas on the road.

Below are some predictions for the game.

Athlon Sports

It’s hard not to think that Rodgers has a great performance hiding somewhere in that arm of his. The problem is that he’s losing weapons, and his frustrations must be getting higher considering how much pressure is on him to succeed. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off of their bye, are well-rested, and are a much more cohesive team right now. There’s also the added incentive of helping their head coach pick up a win over his former team. Prediction: Cowboys 24, Packers 14

A Cowboys win, but also a cover of the spread.

USA Today

Cowboys 29, Packers 20 I keep waiting for Rodgers and the Packers to right the ship. I’m done backing them. Dallas had its bye. While there may be sticker shock at a Green Bay team at home getting five points, the Packers have far too many problems to trust them.

Ditto above, the Cowboys easily cover.

Vegas Insider

I’ll back Dallas to cover here, as the Cowboys have scored 36.5 PPG and allowed just 17.5 PPG in back-to-back victories since the return of Prescott, likely presenting a steep uphill battle for a Packers squad that’s scored 21 PTS or less in six-of-nine matchups so far this season (17.1 PPG). Score Prediction: Cowboys 27, Packers 17

There seems to be a trend brewing here.

Packers Wire

Prediction: Cowboys 24, Packers 13 It might be a November game at Lambeau Field with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, but it’s still difficult to envision the Packers scoring enough points to win this game. The Cowboys defense ranks first in DVOA; the Packers just scored nine points in a loss to the Lions. This is a bad matchup for the Packers in a lot of ways and Matt LaFleur’s team will need to play exceedingly well – especially running the ball and defending the pass – to have a chance. With the passing game in complete disarray and now the defense losing edge rusher Rashan Gary and cornerback Eric Stokes, the Packers are in a tough spot. A blowout here is possible. This is a reeling football team lacking talent on offense against one of the NFL’s best and most complete teams coming off a bye week. Cowboys, big.

Even a Packers site sees a big Cowboys win.

There is still Aaron Rodgers across the field from the Cowboys, but almost everyone is predicting the Cowboys to win, and most expect the Cowboys to cover.

Some of the BTB staff is predicting NFL games using Tallysight. Below are the picks for Week 10 in the NFL.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.