Cowboys vs. Packers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Finally, today is the day the Dallas Cowboys play football again. It seems like forever since the ‘Boys thrashed the Chicago Bears 49-29. Sure, that was only two weeks ago, but time tends to stretch out when you are waiting for something good. And the way the Dallas Cowboys have been playing this year qualifies as something good.

So good, in fact, that they are 4-point favorites (DraftKings Sportsbook) on the road at Lambeau Field. The home of the Green Bay Packers is usually not a place where the visiting team is the favorite, but this is no usual season for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers and company are struggling at 3-6 and have lost five straight games. Dallas hopes to make it six.

The Cowboys will want to rely on their running game as the Packers run defense is terrible. Ezekiel Elliott (assuming he plays) and Tony Pollard should have big days. The Cowboys defense has one job - don’t let Aaron Rodgers play hero and win this game. We’ve seen that script too many times before.

Here is what you need to know for the game.

Date: Nov 13th, 2022

Game time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Dallas SiriusXM 135 or 383 and the SXM App | Green Bay SiriusXM 82 or 227 and the SXM App

Streaming: Sling TV

Cowboys record: (6-2)

Packers record: (3-6)

Odds: Dallas -4, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 29 - Packers 14

