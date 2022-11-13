Week 10 is here. After a bye week, the Dallas Cowboys return to action this Sunday as they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers. Before the Cowboys and Packers square off in this big matchup, here are three bold predictions for Sunday’s game.

1) Aaron Rodgers records back-to-back multi-interception games for the first time in his career

Coming into Sunday’s matchup, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has started 215 games in the NFL. The 38-year-old has never thrown multiple interceptions in two games in a row during his 18-year career. That changes on Sunday.

Rodgers is coming off one of the worst games he has played in quite some time. The four-time MVP completed just 23 of his 43 passes and threw three interceptions against a Detroit Lions defense that is widely regarded as one of the worst in football.

Two of Rodgers’ picks were extra costly on Sunday as they came when Green Bay’s offense was inside the red-zone. Sunday marked the first time Rodgers threw two interceptions in the red-zone during the same game in his career.

Aaron Rodgers now has two red-zone interceptions in the same game for the first time in his career. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 6, 2022

As much as people love to blame Green Bay’s receiving corps, plenty of Rodgers’ mistakes on Sunday were on him. On two of his interceptions, he simply made bad reads that resulted in turnovers.

TIPPED AND PICKED



KERBY JOSEPH

pic.twitter.com/e7DhwAqij7 — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) November 6, 2022

Aaron Rodgers with his THIRD interception vs. the Lions



He threw four total all of last season.



: @NFL pic.twitter.com/sYP3Ok6sob — (@sportingnews) November 6, 2022

When Rodgers faces the Cowboys this Sunday, he’s going to be under considerably more pressure than he was against the Lions. Dallas’ defensive front should be able to feast on a struggling Packers’ offensive line, resulting in Rodgers likely being under duress all game long.

Dallas’ pressure results in Rodgers being careless with the football, and the future Hall-of-Famer struggles in another multi-interception game.

2) Tony Pollard feasts again, going over 100 rushing yards for the second game in a row

Green Bay’s defense has been similar to Dallas’ in that they have played well against the pass and struggled to stop the run. The Packers’ defense has allowed the second-fewest passing yards (1535) in the league, and have surrendered just 10 passing touchdowns on the season.

Their run defense has been a different story. Here are the rushing totals for Green Bay’s last six opponents.

NE - 167 yards NYG - 125 yards NYJ - 179 yards WSH - 166 yards BUF - 153 yards DET - 117 yards

It should come as no surprise that the Packers are 1-5 as a team during this stretch. It’s hard to consistently win games when you are giving up an average of over 150 yards on the ground per game.

The Cowboys rushing attack, ranked the fifth-best in football via Pro Football Focus, will be able to take advantage of Green Bay’s inability to stop the run. While Ezekiel Elliott does seem set to return this week, Tony Pollard will be the star of the show for the second game in a row.

Pollard breaks one big run of over 50+ yards propelling him to over 100 rushing yards for the second game in a row, marking the first time the 25-year-old has accomplished this feat in his career.

3) Cowboys prove they belong among NFL’s elite in dominating win

You never want to get too confident when going up against a team with Aaron Rodgers on it, but this Cowboys team should feel confident heading into this game. The Cowboys are a better team than the Packers. They are healthier, have a better defense, and have a quarterback playing better football. They should win this game, and they will.

Dallas’ defense dominates from the opening kick, forcing Rodgers into a pair of first half turnovers. The Cowboys lean on their run game on offense and consistently wear down Green Bay’s run defense until Tony Pollard breaks a big one.

The Cowboys pull away in the second half, scoring 14 unanswered points. In the end, Dallas gets a 24-10 win and proves they belong among the NFL’s elite.