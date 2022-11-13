More thread for the Cowboys and Packers game.
This is an open thread for game chat.
In This Stream
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers, 2022 NFL Week 10
- Cowboys get burnt again by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers 31-28
- Cowboys vs. Packers 2022 Week 10 game day live discussion IV
- Cowboys vs. Packers 2022 Week 10 game day live discussion III
More From Blogging The Boys
- Cowboys blow 14-point lead in fourth quarter, lose in overtime 31-28 to Packers
- Cowboys get burnt again by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers 31-28
- Cowboys vs. Packers 2022 Week 10 game day live discussion (OT)
- Cowboys vs. Packers 2022 Week 10 game day live discussion III
- Cowboys vs. Packers 2022 Week 10 game day live discussion II
- Cowboys vs. Packers 2022 Week 10 game day live discussion
Loading comments...