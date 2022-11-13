 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys vs. Packers 2022 Week 10 game day live discussion IV

The Cowboys are on the road versus the Packers and are trying to secure the win.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

More thread for the Cowboys and Packers game.

This is an open thread for game chat.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers, 2022 NFL Week 10

View all 30 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys