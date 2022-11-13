The Cowboys are about to take on the Packers in Lambeau Field, marking the first road game of the year for Dak Prescott. But while Prescott has been back for a few weeks now, not everyone will be suiting up for this game, as the weekly inactives have been announced,

The big story here is Ezekiel Elliott being ruled inactive. The assumption all week was that Elliott - who sat out the game right before the bye week - would make his return this week against the Packers. But a hint was dropped on Saturday when Dallas elevated Qadree Ollison from the practice squad, and now Elliott is in line to miss his second straight game.

Cowboys’ full inactives today at Packers: RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), DL Chauncey Golston, LB Jabril Cox, S Markquese Bell, CB Nahshon Wright and No. 3 QB Will Grier. https://t.co/guF01whddA — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 13, 2022

Anthony Barr, who sustained an injury against the Bears and did not practice all week, is also inactive. That one seemed like a given with his lack of practice. There’s little surprise seeing Jabril Cox, Will Grier, Nahshon Wright, and Markquese Bell inactive. However, Chauncey Golston is mildly surprising; he’s been active in every game this year, although he hasn’t seen much action.

Inactive for the #Packers:



Shemar Jean-Charles, Keys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rasheed Walker, Luke Tenuta, Romeo Doubs, Jonathan Ford



Ezekiel is OUT for the #Cowboys — Darius Joshua (@DariusJoshuaTV) November 13, 2022

For the Packers, they’ll be without their leading tackler in De’Vondre Campbell. Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs, who suffered an ankle injury last week, is also out. That was expected, but it is still a blow for the Packers as Doubs was starting to emerge as a reliable target in the passing game.