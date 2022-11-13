The Dallas Cowboys will have no time to wallow in the misery of their 31-28 overtime defeat to the Green Bay Packers. The NFL is a grind, and last week has to be last week, and the only thing that can matter is the next game. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, that game will come against the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings. And it will be on the road.

DraftKings Sportsbook has installed the Cowboys as 2-point favorites in the game. Your guess is as good as ours as to why that would be. It’s a total shock.

The Vikings are coming off a stunning overtime win on the road against the Buffalo Bills, so their confidence will be sky-high. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will need to try and get back on track after losing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter,

The Cowboys defense did not look like the unit that had been dominant for so many games this year, as they were beaten in the air and the ground. Confusion on offense lead to some turnovers in the game. And penalties doomed them once again.

It will be a tough rebound game for Dallas, but they can’t afford to drop more games as the NFC East is so competitive this season.

