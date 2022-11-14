Well, the Green Bay Packers did it again. Even with extra time to prepare for this Week 10 matchup, the Dallas Cowboys were completely embarrassed in the 31-28 loss to Green Bay Sunday afternoon. Whether it was overconfidence or just poor play, the now 6-3 Cowboys are looking less like one of the elite teams in the league and more like an okay one.

There’s no way to sugarcoat things. This was arguably the most embarrassing performance by the Dallas Cowboys to date this year. They continuously put themselves in bad situations allowing the Packers to stick around, and in the end, it cost them the game. Now they have to figure out some way to rebound against a very talented and hot team in the Minnesota Vikings, who they will play next in Week 11.

Before we move on to next week’s matchup against the Vikings, let’s take a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly for the Dallas Cowboys from Week 10.

THE GOOD: CeeDee Lamb & Tony Pollard

If you’re looking for a silver lining after Dallas’ embarrassing loss to the Packers in Week 10, then look no further than CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard. No. 88 had his best game of the season with 11 catches for 150 receiving yards - his first 100-yard game this year - and two touchdowns. On the ground No. 20 had his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game filling in for Ezekiel Elliott rushing for a total of 115 yards on 22 carries and one touchdown. Other than those two, there weren’t a whole lot of positives to take away from this matchup.

THE BAD: Cowboys run defense

The Dallas Cowboys made one move before the 2022 NFL trade deadline in the hopes of upgrading their porous run defense by acquiring DT Jonathan Hankins from the Raiders, but sadly, containing the opposition’s rushing attack is still a huge problem. Hankins was never meant to be the cure all to fix the Cowboys run defense, but he was expected to help. If the way the defensive front performed Sunday afternoon against the Packers was in the indication, they may want to go back to the drawing board to figure something else out.

THE UGLY: Playing down to the competition

Many believed the Dallas Cowboys were one of the better teams in the entire league entering this Week 10 matchup. Well, they surely didn’t play like it against the Packers Sunday afternoon. Instead, they continuously shot themselves in the foot and all but gift-wrapped the game for Green Bay. They looked more like the 3-6 team than the Packers did, and as a result, it ended up costing them what should’ve been a relatively easy victory. This is even more concerning after having extra time during the bye week to prepare.