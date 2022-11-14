Cowboys fans, this one is going to sting.

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers absolutely have a spell over the Dallas Cowboys. Leading by 14 points entering the fourth quarter, the Cowboys never scored again. That included a drive to start overtime that got into long field goal range. A missed DPI call on Jaire Alexander put the Cowboys in fourth down, but instead of risking giving Rodgers the ball at midfield, Dallas went for it, and failed. The Packers drove down the field and a Mason Crosby field goal sent Mike McCarthy and his troops back south losers in the head coach’s return to the place he called home. Dallas comes out of their bye week with a defeat, falling to 6-3 on the season after a 31-28 loss. Quarterback Dak Prescott had to recover after a horrid start, where he and his receivers weren’t on the same page. They did though, and looked to have worked out their issues until the fourth quarter came around. Prescott threw two interceptions but finished with three scores. He was matched by Rodgers, who completed three touchdowns to rookie WR Christian Watson despite the Packers’ running game gashing Dallas’ defense for 207 yards on the ground. Dallas is now 2.5 games behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, two games behind the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings and a game behind the New York Giants.

Stop me if you have heard this story before.

The loss sucks because the Cowboys were up two scores heading into the fourth and had a chance to exorcise their demons against the Packers. But, of course, Rodgers did what he does best and broke all of Cowboy Nation’s hearts. While the loss will sting for a while, the Boys have an opportunity to bounce back against the Minnesota Vikings, who beat the Buffalo Bills earlier in the afternoon. Critical mistakes from Prescott killed the Cowboys’ momentum in the first half, but it was encouraging to see them bounce back. However, the Cowboys need to learn how to finish games and please find a way to fix the run defense. I get fans who put this on Prescott’s shoulders, as quarterbacks usually get blamed for any team loss. But there were a lot of problems the team had that they had and need to clean up heading into this week. From penalties, run defense, pass coverage, holding onto the ball, play-calling, and more.

Let’s listen in on what others are saying about the Dallas loss.

On the off chance you want to relive that game, here is how it went down.

Overtime The Cowboys won the coin toss and didn’t waste time, working their way across midfield to the Packers’ 35-yard line. But instead of kicking a lengthy field goal on fourth-and-3, they decided to go for it instead, Prescott’s pass attempt under heavy pressure falling incomplete. And then Rodgers did what Rodgers do, finding wideout Allen Lazard on a slant over the middle, the receiver splitting the defense for a 36-yard gain to the Dallas 20-yard line. A pair of snaps to set up the field goal and out came Mason Crosby, his chip-shot 28-yard attempt splitting the uprights to give the Packers the win. With the loss, the Cowboys fell to 6-3 on the season and dropped back into third place in the tough NFC East with a trip to the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings up next on the schedule.

McCarthy’s fourth-down decision in overtime raised some questions.

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win. Following the game, ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant revealed his unhappiness with Mike McCarthy’s decision. “WHY WE DID NOT KICK THE DAMN FIELD GOAL… this is not real life,” Bryant tweeted. Bryant is far from the only one who was upset with McCarthy’s decision. However, there’s certainly logic in letting your offense go for the win. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense just couldn’t get it done when it mattered the most on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to 6-3 with the loss on Sunday, while the Packers improved to 4-6.

Where do you put Dallas among the rest of the league?

7. Dallas Cowboys The Cowboys outplayed the Packers for most of the game, but that doesn’t matter. Turnovers turned into Green Bay points twice. CeeDee Lamb had a monster game for Dallas, but miscommunications with Dak Prescott persist, and it’s led to three interceptions over the middle in recent weeks. The Cowboys’ run defense is a real issue now. Fans have long felt that it was a problem, but Dallas had only truly struggled against running quarterbacks. Green Bay ran on Dallas with their backs, and the Dallas defense struggled to consistently get Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon down on the ground. With the Vikings and Giants up next, Dallas has to get back to their winning ways, or they’ll end up looking at the seventh seed in the playoff picture instead of the fifth.

