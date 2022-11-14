The final game of Week 10 in the NFL features an NFC East showdown. The Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys could use some help from the Commanders, but the Eagles are 10.5-point favorites at home according to DraftKings Sportsbook, so it would take a real upset for that to happen.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB staff are picking games using Tallysight. You can see the picks for this week, and their explanations, below.

Dave Halprin - The Commanders had a brief run where they were looking decent, but that is hard to sustain in the NFL without the proper talent. and they don’t have it. Meanwhile, the Eagles just keep on rolling and they will continue that this week as they win and cover the spread.

Matt Holleran - Ever since Taylor Heinicke took over as Washington’s quarterback, the Commanders have been hot. Washington has won three of four and should have beaten the Vikings last week. Unfortunately for the Commanders, they run into the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles tonight. I see the Commanders keeping this game close and covering the spread, but their offense just won’t be able to do enough against a talented Eagles’ defense. The Commanders cover but the Eagles get the win.

Tom Ryle - It’s not complicated. The Eagles are the best team in the conference and maybe the league, as much as it pains me to say that. It’s true until someone proves otherwise, and I don’t think the Commanders are the team to do so. Philly wins.

RJ Ochoa - As much as I would love to pick against them, it is very difficult to see the Eagles losing. Obviously the Commanders are riding a bit of a streak but it is my belief that their recent wins say more about their opponent than they do them. Barring something unforeseen Philadelphia is going to pull out even more in front in the NFC East.

Brian Martin - I’m expecting a close divisional game, but in the end I think it’s going to be the Eagles who walk away with the victory. Philadelphia is simply the more talented team and should keep their undefeated streak alive after this MNF matchup.

David Howman - The Commanders should do better than they did last time they faced the Eagles, but that’s an admittedly low bar. I see the Eagles putting on a clinic against the worst team in the division and getting an easy win.