The Dallas Cowboys may have lost on Sunday afternoon but they picked up a big win on Monday night when the Washington Commanders took down the Philadelphia Eagles 32-21.

Entering Monday night the Eagles were the last undefeated team left standing in the NFL but are not anymore. Many have questioned the legitimacy of their record to this point and the quality of opponents that they have faced, losing to the Commanders at home is certainly not going to do much to dispel that kind of talk.

Obviously the results of this game are going to go a long way in impacting the NFC East.

The Dallas Cowboys can still certainly win the division

While the Cowboys enter Week 11 in third place behind the Eagles and New York Giants, they will see the G-Men next Thursday for a chance to sweep them on the season. What’s more is that a win against the Giants keeps the Cowboys with only one loss in the division with the loss in question happening in Philadelphia. With the Eagles now having lost to a non-Cowboys team within the division, if Dallas is able to beat them on Christmas Eve they will have the upper hand as far as the divisional tiebreaker is concerned.

More simply, the Cowboys only need the Eagles to lose one more game for Dallas to completely control their own fate against them. Seeing as how the Eagles still have to play the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants twice, and the Tennessee Titans, it is very possible that they drop another. All of that is only good if the Cowboys can get back on the winning track and don’t drop games along the way.

It is always a good day when the Eagle lose. That day has finally come this season.